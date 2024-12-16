Sydney Sweeney’s masterful clap back to body shamers after those viral paparazzi shots will make the trolls think twice next time

Sydney Sweeney has delivered a clapback worthy of a place in the Louvre after responding to hordes of trolls who criticized her body in recent paparazzi pictures.

Recommended Videos

Last week, paparazzi images of Sweeney lounging around the pool of her home in Florida went viral, with the actress seen hanging out in a purple bikini and sunglasses. Since it’s her own home, Sweeney appears naturally relaxed and unposed, a fact that legions of haters considered unforgivable. The pictures attracted the ire of social media users who clearly have nothing better to do, resulting in an onslaught of body shaming directed at the Euphoria star.

EXCLUSIVESydney Sweeney shows off incredible bikini body while soaking up the sun at $13 million Florida Keys mansion pic.twitter.com/Q3ZwH4Vd8I — Simo saadi🇲🇦🇵🇸🇺🇸 (@Simo7809957085) December 12, 2024

“Nothing to see here other than an average chunky Yankee girl,” one troll wrote, clearly in need of a pair of glasses. Another said Sweeney is “too pale,” while a third took it upon themselves to declare that she “needs to lose a few pounds around the middle.” Thankfully, Sweeney used these very insults in a blistering takedown of body shaming shared in response to the chatter on social media.

The video, uploaded to Sweeney’s Instagram, features dozens of screenshots of the hate she endured as a result of the paparazzi shots, before cutting to clips of herself training in the gym. The actress is seen lifting weights, flipping tyres, and getting in a few jabs in the boxing ring, perhaps envisioning the trolls as her target. While she left the video uncaptioned (the savagery speaks for itself), one clip features a sign that says “just don’t quit,” a mantra she undoubtedly channelled while responding to all the naysayers.

Sweeney’s clapback was met with widespread praise from some of her peers. The actress’ The White Lotus co-star, Lukas Gage, wrote a supportive “go off Syd,” while Riverdale star Lili Reinhart said “it’s always wild to see people publicly out-themselves as pieces of s**t with comments like that.” Madelyn Cline, Abbott Elementary’s Quinta Brunson, and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’s Rachel Brosnahan were also among those to show support for Sweeney in the comments section.

The videos featured in Sweeney’s post appear to be taken during her preparations for her role as Christy Martin, a Hall of Fame boxer who is getting the biopic treatment in an upcoming (and still untitled) film directed by David Michôd of Animal Kingdom fame. “I’ve been immersed in training to bring to life the story of an incredible woman — a true champion who fought battles both inside and outside the ring,” Sweeney wrote on social media of her role.

“[Martin’s] journey is a testament to resilience, strength, and hope, and I’m honored to step into her shoes to share her powerful story with you all.” It’s perhaps the most perfect role Sweeney could’ve hoped for amid the commentary on her body, allowing her to feel confident and strong, and with the ability to scare off a bunch of nameless profiles who probably have Cheeto dust smeared on their fingers and keyboards.

The fact that this kind of trolling is being leveled against Sweeney — who regularly delivers iconic and stunning looks — is a reminder of how insecure some people on the internet are. But at the end of the day, it’s Sweeney who is a successful A-lister and Emmy Award-nominee, and the haters who are left cleaning crumbs off their gaming chairs.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy