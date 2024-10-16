‘Fighting for her next Emmy’: Sydney Sweeney looks unrecognizable as she bulks up for upcoming boxing biopic

Every great acting story either starts, ends, or has a major weight transformation in the middle. Just look at Christian Bale, the body chameleon himself. However, he’s far from the only actor making such drastic changes, and it seems the next star following in his footsteps is, surprisingly, Sydney Sweeney.

While she’s surely known for her looks — after all, her appearance has helped her skyrocketing popularity — it turns out Sweeney is also ridiculously talented, and very willing to make drastic changes to her stunning physique. In her latest Instagram post, fans were shocked to see the Euphoria actress not only sporting some serious muscle but also an iconic ’90s mullet.

This major transformation is for an upcoming boxing biopic, where Sweeney will portray the life of Christy Martin. The well-kept secret was actually unveiled by the actress herself, who kindly shared a behind-the-scenes glimpse for the first time through an Instagram post, and we were nothing short of impressed.

Sweeney’s Instagram post didn’t just tease the biopic. Her transformation for the role also sparked quite a range of opinions online. While her new role shows her ambition is as fierce as ever, some netizens have already chimed in — some less nice than others. One user said, “Fighting for her next Emmy,” while another commented, “Aye, she’s not letting herself get typecast.” In this case, Sweeney would be eligible for an Oscar, not an Emmy, of which she was nominated twice for Euphoria and The White Lotus.

Aye, she not letting herself be type casted — MichaelRobinson 🐝 (@michael_mrob13) October 16, 2024 Fighting for her next Emmy pic.twitter.com/iWqzT5uA4K — Buda (@nftbuda) October 16, 2024

Unfortunately, of course, there was a small minority of people (read: incels) who were disappointed to see Sweeney doing what she does best: acting.

Why can’t women just be feminine anymore? — Byl Holte (@SirBylHolte) October 16, 2024 finally a role where she’s not being oversexualised — harv (@harvv) October 16, 2024

In reality, though, the response to Sweeney’s post was overwhelmingly positive. Many of her fans were thrilled to see her and her team finally attempting to diversify her acting repertoire, and they were impressed by her willingness to transform the look she’s so well-known for. “I can’t wait to watch this movie, I feel like it’s going to be different from anything you’ve ever done,” said a fan on Instagram.

The biopic, directed by David Michôd, will chronicle the life of one of the most successful female boxers of the 1990s — Christy Martin. Alongside Sweeney, the film will also star Katy O’Brian (from The Mandalorian) and Ben Foster (known from The Punisher). But of course, Sweeney’s role will be the most challenging, not only physically but emotionally as well.

While the film, which covers Martin’s rollercoaster life, is still untitled, the name Christy Martin has already caught the attention of boxing fans familiar with her incredible career. Martin was even named “the most successful and prominent female boxer in the United States” in the sports book Outstanding Women Athletes: Who They Are and How They Influenced Sports in America.

But Martin’s story isn’t just about boxing. She’s also a survivor. In 2010, her husband James Martin stabbed and shot her at their Florida home. Against all odds, Christy survived, and two years later, James was convicted of attempted second-degree murder and sentenced to 25 years in prison, while Christy is still thriving today. In an interview for The Telegraph, Martin said “He [James Martin] had told me for 20 years that if I ever left him he would kill me.”

Unfortunately, we have to leave you with this small tease for what’s coming, because there’s still no release date for the Sweeney and Michôd collaboration. But if the little we’ve seen so far is anything to go by, we’re in for a wild ride. And who knows? This could be the role that completely shifts Sweeney’s career to the next level.

