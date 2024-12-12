‘An incredible beautiful soul’: Michele Morrone addresses relationship rumors with pregnant Megan Fox amid claims she and MGK are ‘back together’

Michele Morrone and Meghan Fox‘s palpable on-and-off-screen chemistry ignited rumors they are dating in real life only for the actor to immediately shut down the speculations amid claims that Fox, who is pregnant, still hopes to get back with her baby daddy Machine Gun Kelly.

Earlier this week a video of the Subservience co-stars acting flirty with each other while arguing how to pronounce Spongebob had viewers swooning at their undeniable chemistry. The Italian star even tagged his leading lady in the clip and called her “an incredible beautiful soul.” But any hope of a budding romance happening between the two was quickly shattered by the actor’s representative who said, “Any accusations beyond a work friendship are simply untrue. They filmed a movie together a year ago. Michele is currently in Italy filming another project.”

being able to make Megan Fox nervous gotta be one of the biggest flexes ever pic.twitter.com/rZLJoyGNye — ryan 🤿 (@scubaryan_) December 8, 2024

The denial was indeed swift but probably for the best as Fox, who is months along in her pregnancy, is said to be hoping to get back together with her ex-fiancé MGK, real name Colson Baker. The exes reportedly broke up during Thanksgiving weekend in Colorado after she “found material on MGK’s phone that was upsetting.”

It’s said they “broke up late in November” and tried to work through their relationship for the sake of their baby. But they still ended up constantly fighting because they are “both too hot-headed” that they “can’t get on the same page and it’s not easy for them being together.”

i’m rebuilding everything. — mgk (@machinegunkelly) November 22, 2024

But it’s not totally over for the exes. A source said there’s still hope for a reconciliation, saying that they may be “done for now” but “could very well be back together” when the baby arrives. Fox’s pregnancy was reportedly “bringing them closer” because “they were always into having a child together.”

Another insider noted that Fox and MGK’s relationship has “always been rocky” and that they “had their ups and downs.” But both were doing their best in trying to make the relationship work by being “proactive in therapy and very spiritual and honest with one another.” Even the musician “made some huge life changes” so he can be “the best partner and parent that he can be.”

Megan Fox announces she’s pregnant with MGK’s baby following previous miscarriage:



“Nothing is ever really lost. Welcome back.” pic.twitter.com/hTXHuEj3Ci — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 11, 2024

Its also worth mentioning that this is not the first time the pair have called it quits. In March, Fox confirmed that she and MGK ended their engagement at some point in 2023. They were later spotted looking cozy together just months before her pregnancy announcement in November, suggesting that they had gotten back together.

The Jennifer’s Body star, 38, returned to Instagram after she wiped her account clean in May to announce her pregnancy with a series of photos. One showed her cradling her baby bump while naked and covered in what appears to be black oil, and the other photo is a positive pregnancy test result. She captioned the snaps: “Nothing is ever really lost. Welcome back,” along with a baby and heart emoji. She reportedly initially tagged MGK in the snaps.

“It's not an exposé that I wrote or a memoir … But throughout my life, I have been in at least one physically abusive relationship and several psychologically very abusive relationships.”



Megan Fox talks to @kaynawhitworth about her new poetry book, “Pretty Boys Are Poisonous” pic.twitter.com/SkdTSpRi3Z — Good Morning America (@GMA) November 7, 2023

This is Fox’s fourth child and her first with MGK. She is already a mom to Noah, 11, Bodhi, nine, and Journey, seven, from her ex-husband Brian Austin Green. Meanwhile, MGK is a dad to daughter Cassie, 15, from his ex-girlfriend, Emma Cannon. The hope is that the baby’s birth in March will help bring Fox and MGK back together as they’ve always wanted to have a child again after losing their first in a miscarriage.

