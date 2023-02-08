Paul Rudd has an encouraging update on fellow Avenger Jeremy Renner’s recovery

Actor Paul Rudd shared some good news about his co-star Jeremy Renner‘s convalescence.

According to Entertainment Tonight, the Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania star has been in touch with Renner and said he is making progress. He said:

“He’s doing alright. He’s doing well. [I] talked to him yesterday. He’s the best guy, and he’s awesome.”

On New Year’s Day, Renner sustained life-threatening injuries after being struck by his 14,330-pound snowplow. The Hawkeye star broke more than 30 bones. The right side of his chest collapsed, and his breathing was impaired. He also suffered from orthopedic injuries and a head wound.

The accident happened when Renner was attempting to rescue his nephew. The snowplow started gliding down a hill near his home in Reno, Nevada. The actor tried to exit the vehicle but got dragged underneath and crushed.

The Ant-Man star is one of many friends who check in on Renner as he recovers from his injuries. Chris Evans and Colin Farrell also reach out to him to see how he is holding up. Renner is out of the hospital and back at home. He is active on social media with friends and fans as he recuperates.

Rudd is promoting his new film Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which kicks off Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Social media is a-buzz over Ant-Man’s highly anticipated confrontation with Kang The Conqueror (Jonathan Majors).

It’s uplifting to know that Rudd makes time to reach out to his injured friend, even in the frenzy of promoting a Marvel movie.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania premieres in theatres on February 17.