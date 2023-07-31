Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reubens dies at 70 following private battle with cancer

Paul Reubens, the venerable character actor and writer famously known for portraying Pee-wee Herman, has passed away at the age of 70 after a private battle with cancer. The tragic news was confirmed on his official Instagram account early this afternoon. Reubens’ positivity and kindness are two characteristics about the famed actor in particular that his fans will undoubtedly remember the most.

In that same Instagram post, Reubens himself left a heartfelt note to his millions of fans throughout the years, with the late actor expressing his apologies for never going public about his cancer battle. In his statement, Reubens explained that he had been battling the illness for six years now, despite facing an incredible struggle each and every day. Reubens followed up his personally written statement by insisting that making art for his fans all these years has been an absolute treat.

Reubens, who boasted nearly half a million followers on Instagram and over 2 million on Twitter for his Pee-wee accounts, initially become a renowned superstar in Hollywood during the 1980s, with his stage show The Pee-wee Herman Show catapulting his professional career, and becoming one of the most sought-after television series for HBO.

In the years following, Reubens remained adamantly in character for a variety of public appearances, all while staying devoted to the character which made him a household name as he simultaneously enjoyed bringing endless joy to families of all ages for decades. But even through personal struggles and hardship, Reubens never failed to help put a smile on our face when we needed it the most. Rest in Peace.