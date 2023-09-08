‘People who worked for him call him Prince Joffrey’: Jimmy Fallon issues groveling apology to his staff, but nobody’s buying it

Having always given off the impression that he was far too smug for his own good, is it really all that surprise to discover that Jimmy Fallon might actually be a bit of a d*ck?

After all, the comedian-turned-actor-turned-talk show host has become constant meme fodder for his relentless pandering to celebrities and insistence that he end up bent over double in laughter from jokes that aren’t even funny – especially when they’re his – but behind the scenes stories of discontent have seen his reputation go full James Corden.

Trying to get ahead of the backlash, an update to the initial Rolling Stone article that outed the culture off-camera reveals that Fallon organized a Zoom call with his staff where he profusely apologized for living up to his perceived reputation as a self-serving egomaniac.

“It’s embarrassing and I feel so bad. Sorry if I embarrassed you and your family and friends … I feel so bad I can’t even tell you. I want the show to be fun, (it) should be inclusive to everybody. It should be the best show.”

Needless to say, nobody’s buying it, and the merciless roasting of the TV personality continued after his ploy to stem the tide of discontent was largely greeted as a transparent ploy to try and ensure things didn’t get any more heated than they already are.

Not to generalize, but Fallon isn’t exactly the first host of a high-profile talk show to face accusations of assholery, and he more than likely won’t be the last, either. However, tales of a toxic workplace don’t fly among many in 2023, so it remains to be seen if the damage has already been done.