Piers Morgan has gone absolutely ham on Andrew Tate as the now-rejected icon of toxic masculinity made a rare television appearance to discuss the many accusations of misogyny against him.

Tate made headlines in the first half of 2022 after a wave of misogynistic remarks were made by him across his broad social media empire. Such classic hits include younger women being more attractive because they’ve “been to clubs and had less sex”, women “belong in the home”, and “can’t drive”. He’s a man out of time, with the time being the Stone Age.

In a classic bit of Piers Morgan-ry, he’s invited the mostly deplatformed boxer onto his live show Piers Morgan Uncensored to discuss his deplatforming, his views, and given him a chance to defend himself: because Tate really needs a platform to defend himself. Morgan didn’t hold back, treating Tate with about as much respect as he does Meghan Markle.

Morgan accosted him repeatedly for his misogynistic views, but Tate refused to apologize for any remarks, claiming he’s been repeatedly misunderstood, however would word such misogynistic statements differently nowadays.

“No, I am not sorry, that’s the point I’m making. I would say them differently perhaps […] I recognise that with massive fame you have to be more careful about being misconstrued. I still believe the things I say. I do not want to be a negative force in the world. I also understand that I am a man who has led a very difficult and nuanced life and I am capable of making nuanced points that are maybe misunderstood by teenagers.”

Having Morgan of all people take Tate to task for his ridiculous views really feels like the classic headline from Clickhole, “Heartbreaking: The Worst Person You Know Just Made A Great Point“. Morgan has made himself a menace away from his homeland in recent months, with the highly combustible television personality spending a while on far-right broadcaster Sky News in Australia.

When you’re being accosted for your actions by someone who was allegedly involved in the News of the World phone hacking scandal, you know your reputation really is lower than a snake’s belly. The entire interview will be available to view on Oct. 7.