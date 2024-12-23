Piers Morgan has a word or two to say about Colin Jost’s smirk and ‘shameful’ SNL crowd as they cheer on Luigi Mangione’s name

Luigi Mangione has become the internet’s latest obsession for all the wrong reasons. But, the SNL crowd was way too apparent about it and now Piers Morgan is upset.

Recommended Videos

Despite everyone’s best efforts to hide it, the internet cannot get over “the hot assassin” Luigi Mangione‘s and his Ivy League “Robin Hood” profile. Yes, we know it’s wrong to fawn over a murderer, yet somehow, Mangione has the internet wrapped around his little finger. But posting thirsty comments online is one thing, but going wild about it in person? That’s another story—one that the SNL crowd just demonstrated.

During SNL’s Weekend Update segment on Dec. 21st, which also marked the show’s last episode of 2024, host Colin Jost justifiably gave an update about Luigi Mangione’s extradition. But things took an amusing turn when the crowd erupted into loud cheers and began “wooing” as soon as Mangione’s name was mentioned. Jost was visibly confused and made a desperate attempt to keep the show going by clapping back at the audience saying, “You’re wooing for justice, right?” But Piers Morgan is not buying any of it.

After the clip went viral, Morgan took to his X and expressed his disgust at the show’s crowd while ruthlessly dragging Jost into it. He wrote, “So disgusting… and Colin Jost just smirks away as if it’s all one big giggle. Shameful moment for SNL.” But was there any use in lecturing the crowd about ethics and morality in the middle of a news segment? Jost probably did the only logical thing to laugh and move on from it quickly.

However, the crowd has come under scrutiny from several other people. Jennifer Sey, an author and business executive, also took to her X and wrote, “The SNL audience must be the dumbest group of pathetic woke conformists known to man.” Calling them “moronic” and “evil,” Sey bashed them and Mangione, labeling the latter as “a silver spoon/trust funder murdering a stranger with some deranged Robin Hood ‘I’m a hero’ story.”

President-elect Donald Trump’s homeland security advisor Stephen Miller also weighed in on the viral video, calling it “Revolting. Sickening. Vile.” echoing the president’s earlier comments on Mangione. But, however disturbing as this may be, the incident should prompt a much-needed reminder to society about what we consider heroic. Is it even right for young men and women to see criminals under the light of obsession?

Mangione is currently being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center and appeared in a New York state court in Manhattan on Monday, where he is set to respond to an 11-count indictment for murder and terrorism in the death of United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy