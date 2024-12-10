Piers Morgan pauses his snarky cockroach act to say 10 words to Taylor Swift I would never have expected

Piers Morgan makes an undeniably lucrative living out of being a bit of a vitriolic clown, quite frankly. The British broadcaster, journalist, writer, and media personality is resolutely outspoken and controversial, but it’s working for him. His snarky cockroach act has reportedly earned him a tasty net worth of around $20 million. However, Morgan also loves riding on the coattails of more prominent celebrities than himself, with Taylor Swift being his latest target.

The 59-year-old former editor of the now-defunct British newspaper News of the World never misses an opportunity to use high-profile figures to make himself look good. You only need to look at his X account for proof of that. His pinned post on the platform is a clip of him interviewing soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, with Ronaldo humoring him by saying, “You have good abdominals.” He loves having his ego massaged. For clarity, Morgan’s incredible “abdominals” are pictured below.

Piers Morgan fell asleep in the sun and turned into a loaf pic.twitter.com/crBmVdWTLk — man who lives in a haunted hotel (@ScaryNewDad) July 15, 2018

We don’t want to play up to Morgan’s need to prove he’s “tight” with too many big names, so we’ll only highlight a couple more examples. Below, you can see he created a situation that allowed him to post pictures of the numerous occasions he’s met President-elect Donald Trump. And, on iconic fellow Brit Dame Judi Dench’s 90th birthday, he took the opportunity to post a picture of him meeting her.

I quite agree with President Trump when he said it was a terrible mistake for Ron DeSantis to let himself be interviewed by a ‘ratings-challenged gun-grabbing TV host from England’. Thank goodness Donald would never do that… 🤣 pic.twitter.com/CCeosGuGwr — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 24, 2023

Happy 90th birthday to the great Dame Judi Dench.

A brilliant actress, and a wonderful lady. 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/qtFRJr5vGM — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) December 9, 2024

However, perhaps his most shameless attempt to join a celebrity bandwagon came on the same day as his Dame Judi Dench post, when he used the climax of Swift’s “The Eras Tour” to enter her spotlight and get his 15 seconds of recognition.

The cringe-inducing Morgan took to X to comment on the “astounding” financial and attendance figures associated with Swift’s tour, writing “Most lucrative & successful tour in music history. Congrats @taylorswift13.” If that were pretty much anyone else, you’d take it at face value and think they were being kind. But this is Piers Morgan — there’s almost always an ulterior motive.

Astounding… most lucrative & successful tour in music history. Congrats @taylorswift13 👏👏👏 https://t.co/97diYTDu6I — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) December 9, 2024

So, is Morgan trying to snidely snake his way toward getting an interview with the global megastar? Is he looking for free tickets to her next tour? To be honest, it’s probably a bit of both.

In the interest of being balanced, against our better judgement, it’s potentially worth pointing out that Morgan has attended Taylor Swift concerts before. There’s a small possibility he’s just a genuine fan and his sentiments are pure on this occasion. That said, the likelihood of that is somewhere between slim and zero.

What a show. 🔥

What a star. 🔥

Absolutely loved it.

Thanks ⁦@taylorswift13⁩ 👏 pic.twitter.com/g2owag70Ap — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) June 23, 2024

We’ll end on a high note by further touting the monumental numbers achieved by Swift’s tour. With an average ticket price of $204, Swift sold 10,168,008 of them, grossing a whopping $2,077,618,725. Her concert in Melbourne, Australia, was attended by a colossal 96,000 people — a world record.

Congratulations on a terrific tour, Miss Swift. Long may your success continue. As for you, Mr. Morgan, maybe try something new and gain yourself some recognition on your own merit. Wouldn’t that be a sight?

