The record-smashing box office total for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour is finally here, and it leaves all her rivals in the dust

It’s a somber day for fans of Taylor Swift as the Eras Tour has finally come to an end. On the bright side, the tour is officially, without a doubt, the most successful tour of any artist to date, so all in all, that’s certainly something to smile about.

Recommended Videos

Swift started the tour in Glendale, Arizona back in March 2023 and has been touring practically non-stop ever since. The singer has visited five continents, 22 countries, and performed 149 shows altogether. That’s quite an impressive feat. Bear in mind she has also juggled a blossoming relationship with Kansas City Chiefs tight end, Travis Kelce, and the release of three studio albums: the re-recorded Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) and 1989 (Taylor’s Version), as well as her 11th two-part studio album, The Tortorued Poets Department.

As a result of this hard work, Taylor has seen a huge wave of success. The hype was real, and she delivered, selling out huge venues and putting on massive shows that had fans scrambling to get tickets, even if they were insanely expensive (an average of $204 for a ticket). Fans were so devoted to getting tickets that it even led to the Ticketmaster site crashing. Fans across the globe showed up in droves with some venues seeing almost 100,000 attendees.

But with all this success, we simply need to know what the numbers look like. It’s easy to believe with all the buzz that this had to be the most successful tour of all time, but was that really the case?

The Eras tour box office numbers

The pop star’s company, Taylor Swift Touring, confirmed with the New York Times that the tour earned a record-breaking $2,077,618,725. It’s hard to imagine anyone else even coming close to the $2 billion mark, and as a matter of fact, nobody actually has thus far. The previous record holder was Elton John with his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour which made £939 million which is impressive, but not even half of what Swift made. Another interesting detail is that Taylor made more money in less time and with fewer shows — Elton John performed 330 shows over the course of five years.

That’s quite a score to beat. Perhaps it may never be beaten, although it looks like Taylor could already have some competition.

Could Taylor Swift be dethroned in the near future?

The only other artist right now that could have a chance against Taylor is Coldplay who is currently on their Music of the Spheres tour. The tour started in March 2022 and has just passed the $1 billion mark. The band has shows booked until the middle of 2025, so it’s possible they could catch up to Swift if they carry on touring. But for now, Taylor Swift reigns supreme as the queen of tours, which shouldn’t really come as a surprise to anyone.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy