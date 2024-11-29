Are Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce engaged? Secret joint family Thanksgiving celebration could be where couple drops engagement news

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce seem to be the ultimate power couple, so much so that whispers of an impending engagement have fans eagerly waiting for the big news. If the latest rumors hold true, this Thanksgiving could be the perfect time for the pair to make it official.

Speculation is swirling that the Grammy-winning pop superstar, 34, and the Super Bowl champion, 35, might drop the bombshell during a joint Thanksgiving celebration with their families. According to Radar Online, the couple has orchestrated a private gathering to ensure that both sides of their families are present for the special moment.

Ahead of her final Eras Tour shows in Vancouver next week, the “Cruel Summer” hitmaker reportedly grabbed the opportunity to bring both families together. A source claimed to the outlet that she invited Kelce’s family to Nashville, where she’s currently staying during a brief break from her record-breaking world tour.

“This is far from a Thanksgiving celebration – Taylor and Travis have sorted this to tell both sets of their loved ones they are planning to get married,” the anonymous insider told Radar.

While the exact location of the announcement remains unclear, it’s believed to be one of Swift’s two Nashville properties. The Billboard-approved singer owns a chic 3,240-square-foot penthouse in Music Row, which she purchased for nearly $2 million when she was just 20, according to Page Six. She also has a stately Greek Revival mansion in the exclusive Northumberland Estate neighborhood in Forest Hills, which she acquired for $2.5 million in 2011, as per the New York Post.

Swift has at least eight properties spread across four states, but she’s choosing Tennessee’s capital to bear witness to a big milestone in her personal life. Nashville holds a special place in her heart since it is where she started pursuing her music career. Though she’s been linked to several high-profile relationships in the past, this would mark her first-ever engagement, making the moment even more meaningful.

While some may think it’s too soon for Swift and Kelce to take this step in their relationship, Radar‘s source insisted that they are serious about each other. They are reportedly aiming to tie the knot around the same time as their second anniversary next summer.

“They want to put all the gossip about their relationship status to bed once and for all, and they want a wedding to happen in June, which will mark the two-year anniversary of when they first got together,” the source claimed.

Specific details about the joint Thanksgiving celebration were left out by the tabloid, but it did indicate that Kelce will return to Missouri immediately after the gathering. His team, the Kansas City Chiefs, is scheduled to play the Las Vegas Raiders at Arrowhead Stadium on Friday.

Whether the engagement news will remain a private family affair or be shared publicly right away is still unknown. However, fans of the couple, especially Swifties, are thrilled by the possibility. From their different but equally demanding careers to their shared values, Swift and Kelce appear to be a perfect match. Hence, everyone’s just excited for them to walk the aisle at this point.

