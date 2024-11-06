Should fans be worried about Travis Kelce’s future with the Kansas City Chiefs?

Even before his whirlwind romance with pop superstar, Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce had a marketable brand. Part of the Kelce football dynasty, he earned his way onto the Kansas City Chiefs as an accomplished player.

Travis Kelce joined the family business, following in his brother Jason’s footsteps. The former Philadelphia Eagle was beloved by his community before his retirement, and was even the focus of an eponymous documentary on Amazon Prime. Travis was featured in the documentary as well, and this was before getting even more media attention from being one half of a power couple. Kelce has had such a meteoric rise in the mainstream that football isn’t the only thing he’s set his sights on.

Fans may have noticed the definitive uptick in Travis Kelce’s exposure in the past couple of years. His Superbowl win certainly hasn’t hurt his pop culture footprint. In addition to being a familiar face on the field, he has also joined forces with one of television’s most prolific creators: Ryan Murphy. The creator of Glee, Nip/Tuck, and American Horror Story has another show on FX that showcases none other than Travis Kelce himself.

Starring Niecy Nash-Betts, Grotesquerie is typical of Murphy fare. The series follows Detective Lois Tryon (Nash-Betts) as a haunted detective trying to solve a series of murders. Kelce has a substantial role as an orderly named Eddie in the series. However, it is not his partnership with Murphy that has fans worried about his football career.

Recently, Kelce made comments on his podcast with his brother, “New Heights” about potential plans in the works regarding his role in the NFL.

Travis Kelce reveals the only team he'd leave the Chiefs for is one based in London. He also predicts the NFL will have a team overseas within a decade.



h/t @newheightshow pic.twitter.com/9RbmvccrKe — Joe Summers (@IAmJoeSummers) June 26, 2024

One fan asked if would ever play football in London, to which he agreed enthusiastically. However, he did add a caveat that the only situation in which he would leave Kansas City would be to play abroad. Jason then followed up the query with another question.

“How long do you think it’ll be before there’s an NFL team in London?”

“Less than 10 years,” Travis answered with no hesitation.

The two brothers were confident that London was the European city most likely to accept the sport. As far as non-hypotheticals, however, fans can be assured that the younger Kelce isn’t going anywhere any time soon. According to KCKingdom.com, the tight end recently signed a contract that ensured he would stay with Kansas City for at least the next two years. But that doesn’t mean he won’t be spreading his wings in the world of entertainment either. Per The Hollywood Reporter, Kelce has been confirmed as a host for Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity. Kelce made a statement, showing his support for the game show.

“The original show is a great success, so to be bringing a new format with everyone’s favorite celebrities to the screen, will definitely be entertaining. I’m just happy to be on the hosting side of the equation here and excited to see how these famous faces keep up.”

Kelce seems to be enjoying his new opportunities with his increased fame. There is no question that he will continue to be a celebrity of note for some time.

