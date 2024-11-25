‘Need a 24/7 feed on Papa Ed Kelce’: Taylor Swift breaks down at Eras Tour show, but Travis Kelce’s dad wins the night

Marking the end of an era, Taylor Swift performed her final Toronto show as part of her mammoth Eras Tour over the weekend, but she shared the spotlight with a number one Swiftie in the form of Ed Kelce.

Swift completed her sixth and final sold-out show at Toronto’s Rodgers Centre on Saturday, and while she still has three more shows in Canada before wrapping up her 21-month-long tour, the last Toronto pit stop was emotional for a few reasons. One of those was thanks to Ed Kelce, father of Swift’s NFL star boyfriend Travis Kelce. Ed was spotted in the crowd of the Rodgers Centre show in pictures shared to social media, and was seen trading friendship bracelets with fellow attendees in line with the longtime fan-made tradition.

Travis Kelce's Dad Ed Kelce is Drowning in Bracelets while attending N6 of the Eras tour in Toronto . pic.twitter.com/cUQczPesCf — Pop Panda (@PopPanda007) November 24, 2024

🚨| Ed Kelce trading friendship bracelets with fans at tonight’s show! pic.twitter.com/LX0sY2f8RD — Taylor Swift Updates (@TSUpdating) November 23, 2024

Ed was spotted wearing multiple handmade bracelets of his own and looked dapper in a gray button-up shirt, dark gray suit jacket, and slicked-back hair. While his son was not seen at the concert — he has attended multiple of the 149 Eras Tour stops over recent months — Ed’s appearance at the show came as little surprise to fans. The pair have grown close since Swift and Travis began dating back in July of last year, and were seen chatting to each other while cheering on Travis during one of his matches in September.

🚨| Taylor Swift and Ed Kelce at today's Chiefs vs Ravens game!



pic.twitter.com/eMezCRHZKT — The Eras Tour (@tswifterastour) September 6, 2024

Elsewhere, Ed has gushed about his possible daughter-in-law multiple times in the press, telling the Los Angeles Times earlier this year that Swift is “gracious” and “smart.” Ed’s attendance at the Toronto show joins a long line of fellow appearances by members of the Kelce family at different shows. Last month, Ed’s wife, Donna Kelce, was spotted alongside Travis’ brother, Jason, and his wife, Kylie, at the Miami stop of the Eras Tour, while Travis himself has appeared at 14 shows in support of his girlfriend. During one concert, at London’s Wembley Stadium, the Kansas City Chiefs player even made an on-stage cameo, much to the delight of fans.

I’m gonna need a 24/7 feed on Papa Ed Kelce stat pic.twitter.com/uij5Zil33x — SandyStreets (@streets_sandy) November 24, 2024

Naturally, the fan reaction to the Ed sighting has been fervent, with some Swifties demanding a “24/7 feed on Papa Ed Kelce stat” or describing his attendance as “so important.” Others said it looked as though Ed was “having a ball,” and that they “love[d] him exchanging bracelets.” While Ed’s appearance might’ve been emotional enough for Swifties, they were hit again in the feels when the pop star herself appeared to get emotional during the Toronto show. The “Bad Blood” singer was seen holding back tears as she reflected on playing her sixth concert at the venue, as she received a standing ovation during her performance of “Champagne Problems”.

🚨| Taylor got so emotional and started crying during the last standing ovation in Toronto 🥹!



pic.twitter.com/ISRT9IQCDG — Taylor Swift Updates (@TSUpdating) November 24, 2024

“You have no idea how much it means to me,” Swift told the crowd as she got choked up. “I’m just having a bit of a moment.” She went on to thank her band and her on-stage performers, before thanking her fans and reflecting on how “amazing” her tour of the Canadian city has been. It marks the home stretch of Swift’s record-breaking, money-making world tour, which will be finalized with three shows in Vancouver next month. Perhaps, in honor of her final show, the whole Kelce gang will appear, and promptly send Swift fans into an emotional tizzy.

