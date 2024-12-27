This year’s pre-Christmas football match at Sandringham saw a notable shift in its royal lineup, with Prince George playing an essential role in underlining Prince Harry’s royal exile.

The British Royal Family’s Christmas traditions extend far beyond their famous walk to church, with various customs binding together both the monarchy and the local community. One such tradition, a friendly football match between Sandringham estate workers and neighboring villagers, has recently undergone a significant changing of the guard. While Prince William donned the number 18 jersey for the traditional game, it wasn’t his younger brother, Prince Harry, joining him on the pitch as in years past. Instead, 11-year-old Prince George made his debut, marking a new chapter in a long-standing royal custom that dates back to the early 20th century.

The significance of this substitution cannot be understated. The match, typically played on Christmas Eve, has been a cornerstone of royal holiday celebrations since Sandringham House became a royal residence in 1862. Prince Harry regularly participated in this cherished tradition until 2018, which marked his final appearance on the Sandringham pitch—the same year he married Meghan Markle. His consistent involvement in these matches represented more than just a casual game. It symbolized the royal family’s commitment to maintaining connections with the local community. Now, the event serves as a sour reminder Harry is no longer part of the family.

How Prince George is helping preserve Royal traditions

Prince George to play in Royal football match with William for the first time two royals lined up side by side for an annual pre xmas match between Sandringham estate workers & neighbouring villagers https://t.co/LeESZ0dOnc — kelly (@kelly_leicester) December 26, 2024

The young prince’s participation in the match is more than just a casual kickabout. The revival of this tradition with George’s involvement signals a deliberate effort to maintain continuity in royal customs. Spectators reported an energetic performance from George, who played on the same team as his father, both wearing blue jerseys. The future king’s son was cheered on by an enthusiastic crowd, including the Princess of Wales and his siblings, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, who watched from the sidelines.

This father-son bonding moment carries extra weight, given the current family dynamics. While Prince Harry celebrated Christmas in California with his wife Meghan and their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, Prince George’s presence at the match represents the passing of the torch to a new generation. An insider who spoke to The Sun emphasized the moment’s significance, noting, “It is nice that they have returned to take part in the traditional game as they haven’t done so for years. But it was interesting to see that Harry has now been substituted for Prince George.”

The football match also highlights George’s growing involvement in both royal duties and his father’s interests. Prince William, who serves as president of the Football Association, has been nurturing his eldest son’s love for the sport, taking him to high-profile matches at Villa Park and Wembley. The pair were notably spotted celebrating together during England’s recent Euro 2024 final against Spain, sharing a moment of joy when Cole Palmer scored the equalizer in what ultimately ended as a 2-1 defeat.

The revival of this pre-Christmas tradition at Sandringham carries particular significance in 2024. After years of absence and changes within the royal family, George’s participation symbolizes both continuity and evolution. While the match maintains its historical roots as a bridge between the royals and the local community, it now serves an additional purpose: introducing the next generation to the responsibilities and traditions that come with royal duty.

