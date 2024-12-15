Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could hit a huge snag if they do decide to flee the U.S. during the Trump presidency

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s post-royal life chapter in California has been anything but ordinary. Since swapping the grandeur of Buckingham Palace for a sprawling Montecito mansion in 2020, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have carved out a new life in the celebrity-studded enclave. However, since Donald Trump is about to be president again, the royal couple’s American dream could hit a huge snag next year.

Recommended Videos

Prince Harry and Markle previously stepped down as senior royals in their bid to become financially independent from the Royal Family. They then quickly moved to Markle’s homeland and settled in a $14 million, nine-bedroom mansion in California. For the Duchess, the house is more than just a luxurious escape — it’s a sanctuary. “We did everything we could to get this house. It’s healing. You feel free,” she revealed in a 2022 interview with The Cut.

The royals family of Montecito. Prince Harry and Princess Meghan. the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, living their best life in California. So happy for them😍 pic.twitter.com/KeMOqOT2w5 — Huguette (@LaReine94943111) September 23, 2023

Yet, even with their high-profile life in California, all is not picture-perfect for the Sussexes. Critics, real estate concerns, and whispers of a disconnect from their community seemingly paint a more complicated picture for the royal couple — one that could worsen if they entertain the idea of leaving the U.S. once Trump, who has admitted to considering deporting Prince Harry, returns to the White House.

So what’s the potential snag? If Prince Harry and Markle were to sell their Montecito mansion, the timing could spell financial disaster. Real estate company Redfin recently reported that Montecito home prices are down 14.1% compared to last year, with the median sale price for a home now at $5.5 million. This is far below the hefty price the couple paid to snag the property. Packing up and relocating might not be as easy as it sounds, especially if a sale comes at a loss.

However, there are signs that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are not giving up on their American dream just yet. The couple has been raising their children, Archie, 5, and Lilibet, 3, in Montecito. Now that their eldest child is of age to attend school, they have decided to send him to a local learning institution, suggesting they are unlikely to flee the U.S. anytime soon.

But while Prince Harry’s family may be enjoying their stay in California, their next-door neighbors have gripes about their lack of community involvement. Just recently, one neighbor named Richard Mineards slammed the Duchess, saying, “I personally don’t think that Meghan is an asset to our community… She doesn’t really go out or get involved with the community.”

Another neighbor, 88-year-old Navy veteran Frank McGinity, echoed similar frustrations in July 2023, when he shared a frosty encounter with the pair. When McGinity tried to welcome the couple with a CD showcasing their neighborhood’s history, he was brushed off at their gated entrance. “I was [just] trying to be neighborly,” he lamented in his memoir Get Off Your Street.

While the Sussexes have mostly ghosted their closest neighbors, Markle has reportedly not concealed her penchant for hanging out with Hollywood’s elites. Spotted mingling with A-listers like Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom, Oprah Winfrey, and Tyler Perry, the Duchess seems more at ease rubbing elbows with fellow celebrities than attending neighborhood events.

Locals are now questioning if the couple is truly invested in becoming part of Montecito’s quiet community or if their time there is merely a stepping stone for Markle to revitalize her Hollywood career. But should they leave their home next year when Trump reclaims the presidency, they could lose money on the property and face backlash for their ever-shifting priorities. Fleeing the U.S. under such circumstances would not only raise eyebrows but might also deepen their rift with both British and American publics.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy