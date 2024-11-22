Prince Harry and Meghan Markle must be crisis mode as exposing documentary drops at the worst possible time

A documentary examining Prince Harry’s life post Royal exit is set to drop in the coming weeks, and the timing could not be worse for the Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan Markle.

Recommended Videos

The German documentary – Harry: The Lost Prince is set to premiere on Germany’s ZDF network on December 3 and was directed by Ulrike Grunewald, an award-winning filmmaker. It will explore the prince’s life after choosing to step away from his Royal duties and move to Montecito, California. Specifically, it will be focusing on the challenges Harry faced, as well as his quest to re-brand and move on with his new family.

Obviously Harry and Meghan are preparing for the worst with this documentary, as it will likely reopen old wounds that the couple would no doubt rather stay in the past. The documentary is already promising “bombshell revelations” and a “razor-sharp” critical look at the Prince specifically. All in all, it doesn’t sound like the upcoming doc will be singing Harry and Meghan’s praises.

The documentary couldn’t come at a worse time

There’s never a good time for something like this to drop, but right now is an especially bad time for Harry and Meghan as they have their own documentary simply titled POLO which is set to release on Netflix a week later on Dec. 10. Not only could the ZDF Network bring old drama to the front of everyone’s minds again, but it could also overshadow the Sussexes’ own plans.

The five episode docuseries will give viewers a look behind the scenes of the world of Polo. The sport is a real passion of Harry’s and the show will focus on the elite players within the sport. Speaking to Netflix, Harry promised it would feature some real intense, high stakes moments.

“This series offers audiences an unprecedented, behind-the-scenes look into the passion and determination driving some of the world’s elite polo players, revealing the grit behind the glamour… We’re proud to showcase the true depth and spirit of the sport — and the intensity of its high-stakes moments.”

That’s nice and all, but it’s Polo, with respect, how intense can it really get? Sorry to all the Polo fans out there, but I think a five-part docuseries is a little ambitious. It’s not exactly a sport your average person will enjoy or likely have ever even played. In fact, it’s already being heavily criticized for “being a celebration of animal cruelty.” Yikes. Will the German documentary cause trouble for Harry and Meghan right as they are about to drop this magnum opus, though? It’s certainly possible.

The Royal couple signed a $100 million deal with Netflix in 2020 which so far has seen three projects released on the streaming service. The first, Harry & Meghan saw huge success, likely due to it focusing on royal drama. However, their later efforts have failed to pull in the numbers. It seems viewers are only interested in the pair when there’s drama, so maybe Harry: The Lost Prince could actually lead to a boost in viewer figures, who knows?

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy