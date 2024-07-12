Prince Harry and Meghan Markle snubbed by Travis Kelce as he and Taylor Swift form powerful alliance with Prince William

The never-ending feud between the royal family, and especially revolving around Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, is escalating to an all-out war with each side now enlisting their own celebrity allies.

As a couple, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce draw a lot of unwanted media attention, so you’d think having that in common with Harry and Meghan would make them friends. However, it seems like that is not the case. In fact, Swift has already made her stance clear. Last month, the pop singer took selfies backstage with Prince William and his children, which was seen by many as Swift publicly declaring her allegiances. When you factor in the fact that she snubbed Markle when asked to appear on her podcast, it seems clear that Taylor is a royalist through and through.

Travis Kelce also snubbed Harry and Meghan

During her concert in London, Kelce also got a cheeky photo with the future king. Even though he’s dating one of the most famous women in the world right now, the NFL star evidently still gets a little starstruck when it comes to meeting members of the royal family. Anyways, his most recent actions further cement the idea that Swift and Kelce are united in their support of the royal family and are making it their mission to avoid Harry and Meghan at all costs.

Kelce was reportedly invited to attend the ESPY awards – an annual ceremony that celebrates athletic achievements in sport. However, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end and Swift were nowhere to be seen, but you know who was at the ESPY awards? That’s right, Harry and Meghan made an appearance at the ceremony.

Was Kelce and Swift’s absence an intentional snub? He seemed pretty excited to meet Prince William just last month, so why wouldn’t he want to meet the other prince and princess? Perhaps it’s all just coincidence? After all, there’s so many reasons why the couple might not have wanted to attend the ceremony. Maybe it wasn’t personal right? Right?

It does seem kind of personal, though. Remember, this royal feud is no trifling matter; one cannot simply stand by or sit on the fence, you’re either team Royal or team Harry and Meg – and that’s just the way it is. Considering everything we know so far, it seems like Taylor and Travis have chosen their side.

Simply put, there’s a clear friendship between them and the Prince and Princess of Wales. In fact, Taylor and William’s friendship seemingly goes back years, with a video from 2013 showing the two at a charity event. On the other hand, we’ve seen a pattern of them repeatedly avoiding and outright ignoring Harry and Meghan.

