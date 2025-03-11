Prince Harry ‘diminished’ after Meghan Markle gets accused of turning him into a ‘spare part’

Poor Prince Harry has spent his whole life living as a “spare”: first, he was the back-up prince to William’s status as future king, and now it seems that he’s playing second fiddle to none other than his own wife — at least according to one columnist.

Recommended Videos

Writing in her column for The Times, journalist Shane Watson delivers a scathing indictment of Harry’s life, touching on everything from how he might behave at home, to who his friends are — or in this case, aren’t — as well as his position in his relationship with Meghan. She leaves the reader under absolutely no illusions about what she thinks of Harry and his place in the world.

Watson identifies the Sussexes and their brand as really more of a “Meghan Markle Show,” a vehicle for Meghan to try on various different hats — charitable philanthropist, “domestic goddess influencer,” savvy businesswoman and so on — while Harry mills about in the background looking handsome and saying little. There are many people who feel similarly, so Watson is hardly alone in thinking that, even if her article is dripping with faux concern mixed with a healthy dollop of condescenion.

It’s not even entirely wrong, as Harry doesn’t tend to make as many appearances or seek out as many opportunities as Meghan does. Harry’s biggest appearance recently was at his Invictus Games, while Meghan has flitted from one project to another, the culmination being her Netflix special, With Love, Meghan — in which Harry barely appears. It seems that while Meghan is actively seeking the celebrity lifestyle, Harry is content to sit back and relax. Watson has a different opinion.

Meghan’s whole life has been working towards this point: this pinnacle of pretty, polished, professionalism with notes of wellness and spiritualism. She’s now unstoppable and adoring Harry is already looking like a spare part in her new incarnation as a lifestyle icon. […] He seems diminished, unsure of what’s expected of him. Old Harry’s USP was a teasing charm, but when you’re expected to play the role of awestruck courtier along with all the other extras, that will kill your buzz.

Although she goes to great lengths to really hammer home the message that “poor, delusional Prince Harry” is living as a “handbag carrier,” laboriously showcasing various ways that the prince is taking a backseat role to his wife, Watson does express some concern for Harry’s wellbeing towards the end of her article. Wondering “how much Prozac you would need to cope with the world” Harry lives in, Watson opines that Harry is quite isolated in his luxurious Montecito home, living a life and a lifestyle that doesn’t quite fit him.

This could very well be true, but Watson uses it to support her narrative that Harry is once again living as a “spare,” an accessory to someone else to be wheeled out when useful or relevant and not a moment before. While it’s absolutely possible that Harry has sleepwalked into a reimagining of his former status, it’s equally possible that he enjoys being somewhat out of the limelight with the freedom to live his life the way he wants — including the ability to choose his appearances and projects. Which was, after all, part of the point of quitting his working royal role in the first place.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy