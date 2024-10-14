‘A huge Harry-shaped gap’: Prince Harry has Royal family ‘title’ stolen as his close connection to nephew Prince George is snatched away

Prince Harry‘s reputation as the fun uncle has apparently been snatched away from him by a close family friend. Harry’s playful relationship with his nephew Prince George was one of the most endearing things about the ‘spare’ royal, but someone else has stepped into that role.

Body language expert Judi James claimed Mike Tindall, Zara Tindall’s husband, has taken over since Harry and Meghan Markle’s move to California in 2020. James said, “George’s original ‘fun uncle’ and adult playmate did that infamous bolt to the U.S., leaving a huge Harry-shaped gap in the young boy’s life that Mike has more than filled.”

Tindall is an English former rugby player who married into the royal family through Princess Anne’s daughter, Zara. He and his wife are good friends of Prince William and Kate Middleton and the group has been pictured at polo matches and other outings with little George in tow. Before Harry’s move, he had also been seen with him on occasions such as charity sports matches.

James continued, “Mike is the fun uncle everyone needs, but in the case of Prince George, whose destiny is all about duty and responsible behavior, Mike’s presence in his life is completely invaluable.” And unlike Harry, “He will joke with the royals but he won’t be critical or indiscreet.”

In addition to claiming to be a body language expert, James is also a “communications expert” and has worked on public relations campaigns with huge companies like Google. She often appears on television and radio to give her two cents on royal affairs. Her commentary points out quirks and patterns, from which she draws conclusions.

She has authored non-fiction books covering everything from interview techniques to stress, but she is not professionally qualified in any psychological fields, nor has she participated in any peer-reviewed research that backs up her claims. However, her media analysis has proved very popular among the British press, particularly when it comes to royal drama.

All that to say, it’s worth exercising caution when claims like a ‘Harry-shaped hole’ in a child’s life are made. We can pick up hints from substantiated interviews and practice common sense when participating in fun gossip, but there’s no good reason to take what James says at face value without further insight into how she arrived at those conclusions.

Body language is well-studied, and for good reason. For example, an academic article in the European Heart Journal reads, “Non-verbal cues, such as facial expressions, gestures, posture, and eye contact, can convey a wealth of information, often subtly influencing interpersonal dynamics.”

However, it’s not an exact science. The average person knows a defensive posture when they see one and avoids hunching over when being interviewed, but to discern more complex details of someone’s inner world from paparazzi photos might be a stretch.

Regardless, the fact Harry lives on another continent is evidence enough that he doesn’t have as close of a bond with his nephew as he used to, as on a practical level it’s much more difficult to maintain one from across a sea. That’s where Tindall may come into play as a replacement strong and present male figure in George’s life.

