Prince Harry lets Britain know he won’t bow down to ‘inferior treatment,’ not when his ‘life is at stake’

Though reports have often portrayed King Charles as a pining, ailing grandfather who is desperate to see Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, so far, he has not made any official attempts to bridge the mawing gap between him and Prince Harry. If anything, he has made it increasingly obvious that he does not stand with his son, even when the duke is fighting for his “life.”

Harry has been back in the U.K. in the last few days, appearing in court for his appeal against the Home Office’s decision to strip him and his family of the taxpayer-funded security they had as senior working Royals. During the final day of his appeal at the Royal Courts of Justice in central London, Harry marked his solo appearance, underlining his previous assertions that he can’t bring Meghan Markle or his two children to the U.K. until their security is reinstated as even if they are not senior Royals anymore, they still attract the same level of threat that need maximum protection.

Lawyer Shaheed Fatima KC, who is fighting the appeal for Harry, implored the court that “human dimension” of the case needs to kept in mind as the duke’s “safety,” “security,” and “life is at stake.”

“There is a person sitting behind me who is being told he is getting a special bespoke process when he knows and has experienced a process that is manifestly inferior in every respect.”

The said “bespoke process” details that Harry and his family will get the heightened security in the case there is a specific threat. So, the ever-present risk to his and his family’s life in the U.K. is up for discussion until someone or something makes a public threatening gesture that is perceived as such by the Home Office.

“We do say that his presence here, and throughout this appeal, is a potent illustration, were one needed, of how much this appeal means to him and his family.”

Harry and his lawyer have made it clear that he does not and will not accept the “bespoke” offer as in his eyes, it means “he has been singled out for different, unjustified and inferior treatment.”

While it is true that Charles doesn’t have the authority to dictate whether Harry gets the security he wants, a verbal show of support from England’s monarch might go a long way in deciding what turn his son’s case takes.

