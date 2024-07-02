Prince Harry needs to call biggest rule-breaking life decision a ‘mistake’ for King Charles and Prince William’s instant Royal welcome

It has been so long since Prince Harry has been making relentless attempts to revive his bond with the family, so long that reports of him “hoping” for a reconciliation have switched to quoting his “desperation” to be back in the royal fold. Every time, the man has been brutally shot down. But turns out all he has to do is discredit his biggest life-changing decision that broke a gazillion rules to erase all the anger and get welcomed back with open arms.

Meghan Markle’s new products accidentally get promoted on the very day Kate Middleton breaks her months-long suspicious isolation to mark an appearance at Trooping Colors? The couple gets blamed for trying to upstage the Wales. They go to Nigeria and plan a world tour? Harry gets criticized for defying the monarch yet again. He demands reinstatement of the Royal security he, Meghan, and his kids formally had? He gets chewed out for being greedy and a Royal headache.

Evidently, ever since he stepped down as a senior Royal, Harry can’t do anything right, with King Charles and Prince William reportedly furious at his antics and even dragging his children into the drama.

But reportedly this will all be forgiven and forgotten if Harry agrees to publicly acknowledge that the decision that changed his life forever — and decided the quality of his life after leaving the U.K. — was a “mistake.”

His bestselling memoir, Spare.

Though Harry and Meghan aired the Royal’s dirty laundry in the years before the book was released and bagged a sweet Netflix deal out of it, it was Spare that really broke the camel’s back. Carrying damning details about the treatment Harry and Meghan received from the Royal Family — including revelations of how William physically attacked his brother — the memoir became the final nail in the coffin that was the Sussex’s and the Royal’s chance at having a cordial relationship since it broke many official rules, protocols, and of course, the family’s expectations of Harry keeping their secrets and private matters close to his heart.

But it did replenish the slight dip in their fame, instilling temporary faith in the longevity of the major Netflix deal.

Reportedly, King Charles voluntarily reached out to his son to order him to stop peddling Royal secrets to get fame and money. William, who has long since replaced Charles as the real leader, has already erased his brother’s future. But as per Charles’ former royal butler Grant Harrold (via New York Post), even though Harry patching things up with William seems “unlikely,” it can still happen if he is willing to go back on his sensational words that made Spare the fastest selling non-fiction book of all time.

“The only way I see this happening is a public statement from Harry, where you come out and say that you were in a bad space and that [Spare] was a mistake.”

Publicly denouncing his life story? Approaching this so-called solution from any end sounds problematic. Do we, in any universe, see Harry voluntarily saying that everything he suffered and faced in the palace was a lie he crafted because he was in a “bad space” emotionally and mentally? Will he risk maligning his reputation like that, even if it came with a 100% confirmation of forgiveness from his father and brother?

Also, calling an internationally selling book a ‘mistake,’ especially when he did multiple interviews doubling down on the claims scrolled across its pages — chances of it fixing the damaged Royal name are next to impossible. But again, the palace has a history of ignoring bad press — the Kate Middleton fiasco is proof — and having blind faith in its half-baked official statements fixing the worst reputation-melting situations. Maybe, Harry’s admission is really the only thing Charles and William need to let bygones be bygones.

