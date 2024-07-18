Prince Harry ‘saved’ but ‘slightly injured’ after Trump shooter scoped out Royal family member before targeting former president

The assassination attempt on Donald Trump has shocked the world, with the pervasive question over the alarming incident being “what if…?” What if Trump hadn’t happened to incline his head a little, thereby causing the bullet to only clip his ear? What if the police had actually responded to concerned citizens and caught the shooter sooner?

Recommended Videos

Or, alternatively, what if the shooter had never sought out the former president at all and had chosen another public figure to attack? After seizing and searching his electronic devices, the FBI has found that the deceased shooter, Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, researched and “scoped out” numerous famous individuals as it seems he worked up to choosing his target. These include FBI director Christopher Wray, U.S. military general Merrick Garland, and an unspecified member of the Royal family.

It’s ghoulish to speculate, but given that Harry and Meghan are the only Royals based in Crooks’ native U.S. the concerning conclusion is there to be drawn. Ironically, however, Prince Harry is said to have been “saved” by the Trump shooting for a whole other reason. Warning: shockingly tone-deaf statement incoming…

Prince Harry was “saved” by Trump shooting, even if he’s still “slightly injured”

Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Just two days before Trump’s fateful rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, Prince Harry found himself in the center of a storm of unfortunate PR when he accepted the Pat Tillman award at the ESPYs. The Duke of Sussex’s choice to receive the gong that’s in tribute to the aforementioned NFL star and soldier who died in Afghanistan ruffled feathers across the States, with even Tillman’s mother criticizing the decision.

And yet, once the shooting occurred, suddenly the internet’s haranguing of Harry dried up as there was a much more pressing tragedy to discuss, one which made the award controversy seem like a storm in a (Royal china) teacup. In fact, in what might be seen as an arguably insensitive comparison, it’s been said that Harry was “saved” by the Trump incident taking place.

While speaking to Newsweek, Eric Schiffer — chair of Reputation Management Consultants — declared their opinion that the shooting has helped sweep the negative press surrounding Harry under the rug, even if the duke has been left “slightly injured” by the backlash.

“He will absolutely survive this in part because of the media cycle. No one really paid much attention given the contrast to what happened since Trump was shot,” Schiffer opined.

I guess, celebrities in hot water are the only people who would perceive the attempted assassination of a former president, and the death of an innocent civilian, as a relief. Or, at least, the publicists of said celebrities would. No doubt Harry himself is as horrified as the rest of us, even if he is a tiny bit glad that the heat’s been taken off of him.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy