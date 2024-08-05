Prince William left ‘spitting mad’ after Prince Harry’s obsession with their mother goes too far

Prince Harry and Prince William don’t see eye to eye on a whole lot these days — in fact, they don’t see each other a whole lot period, thanks to the Duke of Sussex’s infamous break from the Royal family — but one thing they can agree on is how much they love and miss their late mother, Princess Diana. Exactly when and when not to talk about her memory, though, is another matter entirely.

As the future king, William is very much a follower of Queen Elizabeth II’s “never complain, never explain” mantra, meaning that the Royals shouldn’t share too much with the press. On the other hand, Harry’s marriage to Meghan Markle has driven him to be much more open with the media than arguably any Royal before him. Even with relations between the Royals reportedly at an “all-time low,” Harry is showing no signs of changing his tune, and that includes his alleged “obsession” with the princes’ mother.

Prince William is fuming after Prince Harry breaks seven-year-old brotherly promise in new tell-all interview

Harry has been more active than normal lately, as the past two weeks have seen him appear in two new televised interviews — one on ITV documentary Tabloids on Trial and the other with Meghan on CBS’ Sunday Morning show. As the latter was mostly a discussion of the Sussexes’ new mental health initiative, The Parents’ Network, it was largely uncontroversial, but the same can’t be said for the former.

On top of claiming that his wife is at risk of a “knife or acid” attack whenever she sets foot on British soil, Harry also hit back at claims that Princess Diana was “paranoid” for thinking the press were spying on her prior to her death in 1997. “There’s evidence to suggest that [my mother] was being hacked in the mid-90s, probably one of the first people to be hacked,” Harry alleged in Tabloids on Trial.

According to what an insider source told Australia’s New Idea (via Express), William is not happy at all with his little brother for dragging Diana’s name into the conversation. As the Prince of Wales is attempting to leave the past in the past, he’s growing increasingly “fed up” with Harry’s decision to discuss it all again and again in public.

“William is spitting mad that Harry would reference this again,” the insider claimed. “He’s so fed up with [the Sussexes] cashing in on Diana’s death). Harry just won’t move on and it appears that since marrying Meghan, the obsession with his mother has only intensified. William’s getting to the point where he’s washing his hands of Harry for good.”

It’s worth pointing out that William may be feeling like Harry is breaking a personal pact that the two brothers made some years ago. Back in 2017, in a documentary marking the 20th anniversary of Diana’s passing, Harry stated that he and William had decided never to speak “openly or publicly” about their mother again. Harry said at the time:

“We won’t be doing this again – we won’t speak as openly or publicly about her again, because we feel hopefully this film will provide the other side from close family friends you might not have heard before, from those who knew her best and from those who want to protect her memory, and want to remind people of the person that she was.”

Fast forward to 2024, however, and Harry’s promise hasn’t exactly held true. Maybe it’s because of this total about-turn in his viewpoints that New Idea‘s source claims William hardly even “recognizes” his brother anymore and can’t understand why he keeps making decisions that make the divide between the family even “worse.”

