Prince William made a ‘savage’ joke at Kate Middleton’s expense when she wore an outfit he deemed ‘inappropriate’

From an outside perspective, the royal family might seem like a serious bunch, but an inside peek into the life of the monarchy reveals that they aren’t above making a few jokes at one another’s expense.

Recommended Videos

According to one source, Prince William made a particularly savage joke aimed at his wife, Kate Middleton, during the early days of their relationship. In an article published by The Times, featuring reports from staff who had previously worked for the firm, an adviser for the future king claimed that the brutal gag came before Kate was fully aware of the royal dress code.

“Before Kate realised that as a senior royal you have to dress carefully, having taken advice, she once bought an outfit that William considered inappropriate.”

Prince William’s joke about Kate’s “inappropriate” dress

While Kate may be known for her sense of style now, it seems she initially struggled to fit into the royal firm’s more conservative aesthetic, resulting in her partner calling her out.

“He told Kate she looked as if she’d just run through a charity shop covered in superglue. Everyone thought this was very funny, including, to her credit, Kate.”

While there’s no reference to the specific outfit Kate wore I think we can assume that William’s response here was a bit of an overreaction. No shade towards the royal family of course, but I wouldn’t exactly trust a man who’s been raised in the firm, and probably had all his clothes picked out for him, to know what is and isn’t fashionable. Many people buy clothes from charity shops and there’s nothing wrong with it, maybe William shouldn’t knock it till he tries it himself.

Regardless, the joke was only a little harmless ribbing as Kate reportedly laughed it off and besides, the pair are used to making lighthearted jabs at one another. Kate apparently often teases William about looking like his great-great-great-grandfather Edward VII and the fact that his stepmother Camilla is descended from one of Edward VII’s mistresses.

The sources also revealed a little more about the relationship between Harry, Meghan, and the rest of the family. Apparently, Kate and Meghan had got along quite well at first, but unlike Kate, Meghan never really acclimatized to the royal life and her behavior was deemed somewhat off-putting as she would often hug family members, (scandalous I know). Meanwhile, Meghan thought the family all behaved like babies.

While Kate may have struggled to fit into life in the royal family at first it seems she’s since adapted and even taught William a few things about life outside the family. In one instance, “Kate had to explain many of the things that parents outside the royal family do with their children as a matter of course.” So while Kate is learning about the traditions and old-fashioned mindset of the royal family, William is learning how different life is for people outside Buckingham Palace.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy