Prince William secretly follows Prince Harry’s lead with major decision that affects the lives of his and Kate Middleton’s children

Prince William and Prince Harry have ended up taking very different paths in life. As the future king, William has matured into his father’s closest confidante and the face of the next generation of the monarchy. Meanwhile, Harry has ditched the Royal family altogether, in favor of raising his and Meghan Markle’s kids in the U.S., outside of the institution’s sphere of influence.

Recommended Videos

William and Kate Middleton’s children don’t have that luxury, however — particularly, Prince George, seeing as he is next in line to the throne after his father. Nevertheless, that doesn’t mean they have to live as exposed a childhood as William and Harry did in the 1990s — one that Harry is still fighting back against to this day. In fact, William might be following his brother’s lead when it comes to how he’s raising his kids, after all, as he and Kate are subtly subverting the way the Royal family usually do things behind closed (palace) doors.

Prince William and Kate Middleton are fighting hard to ensure their children don’t grow up in a “gilded bubble”

Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

According to insider Royal knowledge, there’s something quietly radical about the way William and Kate are raising their children that isn’t often talked about; they’re actually close to their kids!

According to Royal expert Hilary Fordwich, the Prince and Princess of Wales are known to have an “extremely hands-on” relationship with their three kids, Prince George (11), Princess Charlotte (9), and Prince Louis (6) and those who have encountered the family are surprised by how close they all are. In particular, William and George, who promises to grow up to become the spitting image of his dad.

“Prince William and Kate Middleton’s parenting style is extremely hands-on by royal standards,” Fordwich told Fox News Digital. “Those traveling with and receiving Prince William and his eldest son Prince George have commented on their close bond and even similar mannerisms.”

It’s claimed that, after his own “tumultuous” time of it growing up in the spotlight and having faced the upheaval of his parent’s divorce and then the death of his mother, Princess Diana, William is dedicated to giving his children “normalcy” in their own upbringing. All in all, he and Kate are said to be keen for George, Charlotte, and Louis to grow up in “the real world.”

“Prince William craves normalcy after his tumultuous childhood,” Fordwich shared. “One of the great appeals Kate had for William was her stable family. Those closest to her have always shared that she and Prince William wanted the children to live ‘in the real world, not a gilded bubble.’They want them to grow up having the same experiences as other kids.'”

Not wanting their kids to grow up in a “gilded bubble?” William would likely never admit it, but that definitely sounds like something his estranged little brother would say about his own children, Prince Archie (5) and Princess Lilibet (3). Maybe if the two boys ever sat down for a good chat, they’d realize they see eye to eye on more things than they might think. Not that there is any chance of this happening in the near future, though.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy