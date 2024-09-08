Prince William’s ‘loving act’ for Prince Harry threatens to destroy his future

Prince William may no longer be directly involved in Prince Harry’s life, but even with the miles dividing them, the future king is deciding the direction of his brother’s life — tainting and endangering his present and future to be precise.

Evidently, William isn’t just responsible for breaking Harry’s heart with his wedding to Kate Middleton, but also is the one to be blamed for the Duke of Sussex’s current woes.

His U.S. visa woes to be precise.

In America, there is a blanket rule that states that if you take and admit taking illegal substances you can be barred from the United States. And yet, despite openly writing about his experiences of dabbling in drugs in his controversial memoir Spare, Harry got the green light to stay – an alleged oversight that the Heritage Foundation, a conservative think tank, is unwilling to let go.

Under Joe Biden, and possibly Kamala Harris’ administration, the think tank will probably never get its hands on Harry’s visa documents. But if Donald Trump, who has criticized Harry’s presence in the U.S., wins in November, the Duke will face the possibility of being deported. But the blame doesn’t lie on Trump’s sketchy political practices or Harry’s backfiring honesty.

It is all happening because of Prince William

NEW: Donald Trump suggests he may deport Prince Harry from the United States if elected president.



Trump said that Prince Harry will get no special privileges if he lied on his visa application.



"We’ll have to see if they know something about the drugs, and if he lied they’ll… pic.twitter.com/zpnHsoRomO — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) March 19, 2024

Why? Because he put his role as a loving brother over his need to be a responsible one.

Back in 1995, soon after Princess Diana’s sudden and tragic demise, Harry joined the all-boys college Eton, where William was studying. The tragedy in their life strengthened their bond and injected Harry into his brother’s life, which included the latter’s circle of friends who were older than the future Duke, as noted by royal historian Robert Lacey in Battle of Brothers (via Mirror) who revealed that it wasn’t exactly a healthy association.

“Quite a few of his expanding social circle were a full two years older than him — making it likely that the 14-year-old would be introduced to temptations ahead of his years. And Harry’s bright self-confidence was misleading — he was not as grown-up as he appeared.”

The temptations being drugs, something that Harry also mentions in Spare, stating how he started experimenting with smoking marijuana while he was at Eton with his “mates.”

While William couldn’t really have shielded his little brother from everything in the world and it was his “loving act” to introduce Harry to his friends instead of letting him wallow in loneliness until he made his own, he practically set the events in motion that would one become a massive legal throne in Harry’s life.

