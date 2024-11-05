‘Pull out all the stops, Pennsylvania’: Richard Gere urges his home state to do the right thing for America

Richard Gere has added himself to the powerhouse list of celebrities supporting U.S. presidential hopeful Kamala Harris this election day. He joins other known names in the movie and music industry including Julia Roberts, George Clooney, Beyoncé, and many more in endorsing the Democratic nominee.

The 75-year-old Philadelphia-born actor is urging his home state of Pennsylvania to do what’s right on election day and vote for Harris. With only a few hours left until the big day on Nov. 5, he shared a few encouraging words in a last-minute effort to persuade voters to choose the Democratic Party over Donald Trump’s Republican party.

We’ve got a big election coming up here. I think you’re aware of that. I want you to know you can still make a big difference here,” he said in a video posted on X.

Gere said a lot of thought and research went into his decision to vote for Harris and her running mate Tim Walz, who is vying for vice president. “I’ve thought about it, I’ve done my research, and I’m very clear I am voting for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz.” He said he likes each person on the ticket and “what they stand for,” adding that he believes “they are good for America, and they’re good for us.”

Richard Gere wants voters in his home state to know that this election is extremely important and it's not too late to get involved.



Talk to your friends. Talk to your family. Sign up to phone bank and canvass at https://t.co/IVNgzpO1qc.



Pull out all the stops, Pennsylvania. pic.twitter.com/xAMnXlrsdw — Kamala for PA (@KamalaforPA) November 4, 2024

So please get out and vote and do what you can. There’s still time. Talk to your friends, talk to your neighbors. Get out there it’s really important. It’s probably the most important one I’ve been aware of, I’m 75 years old I’m one of the old dogs. So please, Kamala Harris and Tim Walz. Good luck to you all.

Gere’s appeal comes in the heels of other celebrities making late-in-the-campaign endorsement videos for Harris and Walz. The award-winning cast of The West Wing, including Martin Sheen, Allison Janney, Bradley Whitford, Mary McCormack, Richard Schiff, and more also recently appeared in a video for The Lincoln Project, an anti-Trump organization composed of conservatives and former Republican Party members. They joined voices in sharing why they think Harris is the right person to lead the country.

The award-winning cast of The West Wing reunited to endorse VP Kamala Harris for President in a new ad created in partnership with the Lincoln Project.



Martin Sheen

Bradley Whitford@AllisonBJanney@DuleHill@JoshMalina@NellyMoloney@MaryCMcCormack@Richard_Schiff pic.twitter.com/8GdtWJzQfw — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) November 2, 2024

The right kind of president reminds us that honor and dignity aren’t relics of the past. But the foundation of our future. They know that while their time here is fleeting, their service can build a stronger America for generations to come. The woman who will soon sit behind this desk will be the first in many ways. She will lead America to a new era — a proud era.

Meanwhile, others like Taylor Swift, Madonna, LeBron James, Sarah Jessica Parker, Reese Witherspoon, Mark Ruffalo, and more took to their respective social media pages to endorse Harris. Some joined in her rallies, like Beyoncé and Kelly Rowland giving powerful speeches during a rally in Houston, Texas, and Cardi B appearing at a rally in Wisconsin.

Suffice to say, Harris has star-studded support, but it remains to be seen if these celebrity endorsements have any influence on the general public’s voting mindset at all. Even those who saw Gere’s video thought he isn’t the right person to convince people to vote for Harris and Walz given his affluent status.

One wrote on X: “Richard Gere who has millions doesn’t give a f**k about you! He also has private security and isn’t affected by inflation or high crime! F- off Gere!!! WE’RE VOTING FOR OURSELVES NOT YOU! TRUMP 2024.” Another chimed in: “Another rich man telling us lower class folks what best for “us” and last one lamented: “No, not him, too. I thought he had more strength of character.”

