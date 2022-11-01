Queen of Horror Elvira slings a little shade at the Kardashians

Horror movie mistress Elvira has been popping up all over spooky season, and she recently called out America’s most famous reality TV family – The Kardashians.

When she’s not getting games temporarily banned from the app store because of her breasts, Elvira, Mistress of the Dark, took a personal shot at the well-known family. Perhaps realizing that her window of yearly fame is over, she went on Twitter and shared a picture of Kylie Jenner dressed as Elvira herself.

“In a world full of Kardashians be an Elvira,” said Elvira, whose real name is Cassandra Peterson.

Fans of the dark mistress were happy to pile on. “Every time over that crowd of leeches,” one user said. “You look way better as Elvira,” someone else said. There were even fans who posted pictures of themselves as Elvira.

The image was taken directly from Jenner’s Instagram, where she shared a series of pictures in different costumes, one of which was as Elvira. The character made her debut in 1981 in a show called Elvira’s Movie Macabre.

It proved to be popular enough to warrant a movie in 1988 called Elvira: Mistress of the Dark. She was a bonafide sex symbol back in her day, kind of the same way Jenner is now.

She hit a speedbump back in September of 2021, as Peterson said she lost 11,000 “horny old men” Twitter followers after she came out as queer.

On David Yontef’s Behind The Velvet Rope podcast, Peterson explained what happened.

“I knew that there were going to be some horny old men out there who were just not going to like the fact that they didn’t have a chance with me anymore, and I hate to tell them they already didn’t have a chance of me anyway.” the now 71-year-old horror queen said.

We’ll keep you posted if there are any new developments in this spooky feud.