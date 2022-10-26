Elvira’s breasts so powerful they get game temporarily removed from app store

A fantasy massively multiplayer online role-playing (MMORPG) mobile game called Adventure Quest 3D was temporarily delisted from both the Apple App Store and the Google Play store over breasts. Elvira‘s breasts, to be exact.

For those who don’t know, Elvira, Mistress of the Dark, is a horror hostess character who pops up around Halloween time and has made cameos in a number of movies and TV shows. She’s known for being curvy and showing off said curves.

Developers of the game over at Artix Entertainment used Elvira’s cartoon likeness to celebrate the games “Cursed 20th Anniversary of Doom.” The image shows Elvira on a couch lounging with a knife on her belt and a dress that shows some serious cleavage.

Apparently the cleavage was too much. “Legit putting the ‘Cursed’ in our Cursed Anniversary,” Artix said in an announcement about the delisting.

“LOL! Apparently our AdventureQuest 3D‘s special guest image was a little too spicy for the app store XD. The app was temporarily unlisted until our new store images are approved. We sent them in this morning, cross your fingers for a speedy reinstatement.”

Elvira herself announced when the game was back online.

It’s back in the App Store! https://t.co/6G3eb2CMok — Elvira (@TheRealElvira) October 26, 2022

Fortunately, the delisting didn’t affect people who already had the game, just people who wanted to get the game for the first time.

“As soon as the game is re-approved to be listed on the store you will be able to download and upload the game,” Artix said during the blackout. “We are still scheduled to release ‘Elvira Hosts Artix Entertainment’s Cursed 20th Anniversary’ special event PART II this week.”

The image has been shifted to the right a bit on the App Store because that’s apparently all it takes. It’s currently available for download.