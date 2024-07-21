What happened to Aubrey Plaza?

Aubrey Plaza is one of the most beloved Hollywood personalities thanks to her unique sense of humor and iconic roles, such as April in Parks and Recreation and Lenny in Legion. It’s no wonder so many people are worried about her health after a 2024 WNBA All-Star Weekend accident.

Recommended Videos

How did Aubrey Plaza get injured?

The GOAT lending a helping hand to Aubrey Plaza 🤝 pic.twitter.com/C0FphzNeji — Seattle Storm (@seattlestorm) July 21, 2024

The 2024 WNBA All-Star Weekend was set to celebrate women’s basketball, bringing together the league’s top talent and celebrity supporters. Among the stars in attendance was Plaza, known for her love of basketball and willingness to participate in events promoting the sport. Last Saturday, July 20, Plaza was spotted in the stand, slowly moving with the help of two crutches. Plaza didn’t have the crutches when she arrived in Phoenix, so everyone wanted to know what happened to the beloved actress.

According to reports, Plaza suffered her injury while participating in a “knockout” game at the Phoenix Mercury’s practice facility during the WNBA All-Star Weekend festivities. Knockout is a fast-paced basketball game where players take turns attempting shots from various positions on the court. So, while trying to play ball with the sport’s professionals, Plaza injured herself pretty badly, tearing her anterior cruciate ligament (ACL). The ACL is a crucial ligament in the knee that provides stability and support, and its tear is considered a significant injury, particularly for athletes and active individuals.

What does Aubrey Plaza’s injury mean for her career?

Aubrey Plaza chatting with Sabrina Ionescu post-game. pic.twitter.com/GtILwLSXaU — The Sporting News (@sportingnews) July 21, 2024

An ACL tear presents significant challenges for an actress as active and versatile as Aubrey Plaza. Known for her roles in comedy and drama, Plaza has also been involved in numerous projects that often require physical performances, such as the recent success of Emily the Criminal. Plus, with roles in the critically acclaimed second season of The White Lotus, Plaza has been positioning herself as a lead star in Hollywood who’s ready to take on more diverse and challenging projects.

ACL injuries typically require surgery followed by an extensive rehabilitation period. For athletes, the recovery time can range from six to nine months, sometimes even longer. While Plaza isn’t a professional athlete, her entertainment career demands physical stamina and mobility. As such, the recovery process will likely impact her upcoming projects and public appearances.

The actress will soon appear as witch Rio Vidal in the Disney Plus miniseries Agatha All Along, part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While the series is already shot and wrapping post-production, Plaza’s recovery might affect her ability to join other MCU projects in the future (or the ones being secretly shot as you read this). Whatever happens next, we wish her a fast and painless recovery as we keep our fingers crossed for her next appearance on the silver screen.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy