Rami Malek’s ethnicity, confirmed

Malek has thanked his family for helping him become who he is today.

Rami Malek is one of the most intriguing actors working in Hollywood today. Part of what makes him so interesting is his unique appearance and distinctive speaking style. Here’s a closer look at the Academy Award-winning star’s ethnicity and family background.

Malek is of Egyptian heritage. His parents immigrated to the United States from Cairo, Egypt. He was born in 1981 in Los Angeles, California. He has also mentioned having “an eighth Greek” ancestry. His family raised him in the Coptic Orthodox faith and he spoke Egyptian Arabic at home as a child.

Rami Malek’s parents are named Nelly Abdel-Malek, an accountant, and Said Malek, who worked as a travel agent and later sold insurance. His father, Said, sadly passed away in 2006.

Malek has two siblings: an older sister, Yasmine Malek, who is a doctor, and an identical twin brother, Sami, who is younger than Rami by four minutes and works as a teacher.

Malek is proud of his Egyptian heritage

Rami Malek has made Egyptians happy and proud tonight as the first Egyptian American to win an academy award. Congrats Rami Egyptians are proud of you! pic.twitter.com/DoQgRWXG8N — Embassy of Egypt USA (@EgyptEmbassyUSA) February 25, 2019

Malek often speaks proudly about his Egyptian heritage, stating, “I am Egyptian,” and has emphasized that there’s no distance or removal from his ethnic background saying, “There’s no first-generation, or second-generation removed. I am Egyptian.”

Malek has also said, “I feel so gorgeously tied to the culture and the human beings that exist there. I acknowledge that I have a different experience, but I am so enamored and intertwined with Egyptian culture. It is the fabric of who I am.”

In his 2019 Best Actor Oscar acceptance speech, Malek identified himself as “the son of immigrants from Egypt” and “a first-generation American,” highlighting that his story was still being written.

Malek’s ethnicity caused him problems when he was young, but he persevered

Rami Malek's Mom 'Steals the Show' on 'Good Morning America' https://t.co/yT3zugE2dg — Parade Mag (@ParadeMagazine) April 3, 2025

Growing up in L.A., Malek said he faced some discrimination because of his family background. But he said the experience “toughened” him up. He has expressed his interest in working in the Egyptian film industry and even said he’d brush up on his Arabic for the right part. Malek spoke Egyptian Arabic at home until the age of four.

Rami and his twin were reportedly troublemakers when they were young. Since then, they have remained close. Rami even once pretended to be Sami to help him with a college assignment, perhaps foreshadowing Rami’s future career in Hollywood.

According to reports and Malek’s statements, the Bohemian Rhapsody actor feels deeply connected to his family. He has described them as the “foundational pillars to his rise,” and has often brought them as his dates to award shows.

Malek has said his father encouraged him to do something “special” with his life and supported his acting career after seeing him perform.

As for Malek’s mom, Nelly, she was present at the Bohemian Rhapsody premiere and expressed how incredibly proud and happy she was for him.

In April 2025, Malek appeared on Good Morning America, promoting his film The Amateur, and said she "stole the show." Malek thanked her on air.











