Rebel Wilson comes out by revealing she’s found her ‘Disney princess’

Just in time for Pride Month, Rebel Wilson shared big news on Thursday that she’s in a same-sex relationship with clothing line founder and jewelry brand ambassador Ramona Agruma.

“I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince,” the 42-year-old captioned a photo of herself and Agruma on Instagram. “But maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess.”

It’s unclear how long Wilson and Agruma have been together, but it seems like they’ve been hiding their relationship in plain sight. Pictured above, the pair attended a charity event for Operation Smile in Park City, Utah, on April 2. They were also pictured at the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party together in March.

Wilson also opened up to People last month about her new romance, which she said had been set up by a friend. At the time, however, she didn’t reveal the identity of her partner.

“We spoke on the phone for weeks before meeting. And that was a really good way to get to know each other,” she said. “It was a bit old-school in that sense — very romantic.” “I think going through the process of finding more self-worth, I think that what you want in a partner is elevated and so it’s great to have someone who feels like an equal partner and be in a healthy relationship,” added Wilson. “There were times — I’m not saying with all my exes, they’re great — but there were some times that I was probably putting up with that I shouldn’t have. So it feels different to be in a really healthy relationship.”

Previously, Wilson dated Jacob Busch of the Anheuser-Busch empire. Happy Pride to the happy couple!