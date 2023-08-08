‘RHONY’: Where can I get Ubah Hassan’s Ubah Hot sauce?

The new RHONY Season 14 cast has quickly been making waves, as not only are they the most diverse Real Housewives cast to date, but their income streams are just as diverse as them. Take, for example, Ubah Hassan, a Somalian model turned businesswoman with her Ubah Hot sauce brand. Not the first thing you’d expect from a reality TV star.

Hassan made millions through multiple high-profile modeling collaborations over the years. With an estimated net worth of $1.5 million, she has gained a huge following in the modeling community over the years. Back in 2012, Hassan also made a foray into the business world, teaming up with non-profit Oxfam to create an umbrella brand called Maji Umbrellas. The entire brand was designed around raising money and awareness towards the clean water crisis in East Africa, giving back to the region she is originally from. However, it would be nearly 10 years before Hassan created her next business venture.

Hassan is no stranger to working in the food business. Before entering the modeling business, she ran her own restaurant in Toronto in her early 20s. But the businesswoman wouldn’t return to the industry until 2021 when she launched her Ubah Hot sauce brand. Inspired by African flavors, the sauce is 100% vegan and designed to be the perfect accent to a healthy lifestyle. Upon its release, the sauce was quickly a best seller and even got a stamp of approval from Oprah, landing on Oprah’s Favorite Things list for the 2021 holiday season.

Now that Bravo fans have been introduced to Hassan and her hot sauce brand, people are dying to get their hands on a jar of Ubah Hot. But where exactly can you find Ubah Hot sauce? Sadly, it’s not available in stores, but it’s easy to find online.

You can buy the sauces directly from Hassan’s website, as well as learn more about what goes into the sauces she sells. As of writing this, you can only buy the sauces in a 3-pack, but it gives you a chance to try all three flavors. Ranging from mild to hot, Ubah Hot offers Fresno Mild, Serrano Medium, and Habanero Hot to meet all your spice needs.

If you have Amazon Prime, you can also get the 3-pack on there with free shipping to boot. However, don’t expect a price drop because you’re on Amazon; it’s still the same price as Hassan’s website. Amazon gives shoppers the added benefit of reviews, and with 69 ratings, Ubah Hot sits at 4.2 out of 5 stars on Amazon. While most of the one-star reviews are just people complaining that the jars broke during transit, take the low rating with a grain of salt.