All new ‘RHONY’ season 14 cast members, ranked by net worth

The Real Housewives franchise is easily the biggest guilty pleasure series on Bravo. With 11 American-produced series and 21 international adaptations, the franchise’s success is no secret. But all that success doesn’t come without controversy, and The Real Housewives of New York season 13 proved that statement far too true.

After an underperforming season drowned out by controversy involving Ramona Singer and Luann de Lesseps, Bravo decided to completely reboot RHONY for its 14th season. Bringing in an entirely new cast, producer Andy Cohen made it clear a key decision in casting was the diversity of this group. In an interview with Variety back in 2022, Cohen said “We are searching for a multicultural group of friends who really best reflect the most exciting city in the country. We’re looking for a group of women who are real friends, and who are of diverse backgrounds, races and religions.”

When the cast was revealed in October 2022, it was clear Cohen meant what he said. RHONY season 14 easily boasts the most diverse cast in the show’s history. But of course, they’re not there for the sake of showing off diversity in NYC. They’re there to show off the elite upper circles of the city, and what it’s like to live the life of the 1 percent. So how rich are these new girls?

6. Erin Lichy – $1 million

Real estate agent turned interior designer, Erin Lichy is the expert when it comes to home design. The new RHONY cast member got her start in real estate at the young age of 19, quickly becoming one of the biggest names in the NYC area. The Hollywood Reporter even recognized Lichy as one of 2023’s top real estate agents in NY just a few weeks ago.

But Lichy not only sells homes, but designs them as well. She founded the interior design and renovation firm Homegirl back in 2019. Using her knowledge of the real estate market, Homegirl’s mission is to give owners their dream space while keeping in mind resale value for their property.

5. Jessel Taank – $1 Million

An expert in fashion PR, Jessel Taank has made her money working PR for some of the largest fashion brands in NYC. Acting as a consultant, brands such as Stella McCartney, Michael Kors, and Celine have called upon Taank’s services over the years. She’s also been directly hired for PR for brands like Michael Kors and Westfield as well.

According to her website, Taank also created partnerships with Kylie Cosmetics, Nordstrom, and KKW Beauty for clients of hers. She even got involved in the retail side of the fashion and beauty world, helping with strategic direction of 33 commercial retail properties.

4. Jenna Lyons – $1.11 Million

The woman who ran J.Crew for 7 years of course is a millionaire. Jenna Lyons got her start with the fashion giant back in the 1990s, and put in 27 years with the company before her departure in 2017. Her last 7 years with the company saw her acting as president and executive creative director for the retailer. Her biggest achievement during her tenure was revitalizing their “Style Guide”, making their catalog feel more like a fashion magazine.

Since her departure from J.Crew, Lyons launched her own false eyelash brand LoveSeen in 2020. That same year, Lyons hosted a HBOMax show called Stylish with Jenna Lyons, a competition show with contestants competing to become Lyons’ creative assistant.

2. Ubah Hassan – $1.5 Million (Tie)

Shocker: The model with a successful hot sauce brand’s net worth is over the million dollar mark. Ubah Hassan has been modeling since 2007, and her portfolio boasts some of the largest names in the fashion world, and has been featured in campaigns for Ralph Lauren, Gucci, Lucky Brand Jeans, and Oscar de la Renta, among others.

However, many may be surprised to hear the model is the CEO of her own African-inspired vegan hot sauce, called Ubah Hot. Launch in summer 2021, the hot sauce quickly became a hit, even earning a spot on Oprah’s Favorite Things list in November of that year. The brand also got a boost after being featured in an episode of the Netflix series My Unorthodox Life.

2. Sai De Silva – $1.5 Million (Tie)

Photo via Jeremy Moeller / Getty Images

Having a huge social media following has its perks. Sai De Silva started building her online cred through the site Scout the City, started back in 2014. Starting off with a lifestyle and fashion blog, De Silva quickly created a huge following on YouTube and Instagram, with over 50,000 subscribers on YouTube and 400,000 followers on Instagram.

According to De Silva’s LinkedIn, Scout the City has seen recognition from The Today Show, Refinery29, and The New York Times, among others. The site also totes partnerships with some of the biggest lifestyle and fashion brands, including Target, Zara, Tresseme, and Apple. Considering De Silva’s background is in social media management, it’s not surprising she built her own influencer empire.

1. Brynn Whitfield – $3 Million (rumored)

If the rumors of Brynn Whitfield’s net worth are true, she is easily the richest out of the new RHONY cast members. That being said, Distractify is estimating Whitfield’s net worth from her PR career is around the $3 million mark, which is extremely impressive if true. Working as an account manager and PR expert, Whitfield still offers her services as a freelance consultant.

On her LinkedIn profile, Whitfield totes working with clients such as Shell Oil, Unilever, and Zicam. She also acts as an advisory board member for Sacred Yoga, a yoga supply company, and ToungeTry, an online language learning platform. In addition, she is a certified yoga instructor, offering private classes from time to time.