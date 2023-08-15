‘RHONY’: Who is Abraham Lichy?

The Real Housewives franchise persists as one of television’s most enduringly popular reality franchises.

After launching with The Real Housewives of Orange County in 2006, the Real Housewives blossomed into a titanic franchise. A full 11 American series were born of that single concept, along with a whopping 21 international iterations. These days, the show — which follows a group of affluent women as they live their lives, stir up drama, and talk endless smack — has a foothold in nearly every region of the States, and its spin-off series’ are nearly as popular. On top of the 32 separate Real Housewives series, 27 spin-off series, including Vanderpump Rules, were inspired by the specific brand of drama the franchise makes its bread and butter.

That branded drama is rearing its head in the current season of The Real Housewives of New York City, which is presently airing its 14th season. The season marks the first full reboot of a RHONY cast in the history of the show, with each member of the former cast replaced with a brand new Housewife. Fans are still getting to know the Housewives as a result, and they recently got their introduction to Erin Lichy’s husband, Abraham Lichy.

Who is Erin’s husband, Abraham Lichy?

The husbands rarely play a major role in the Real Housewives‘ primary story, but occasionally they become a vital part of the show’s formula. Take The Real Housewives of New Jersey‘s latest season, which saw drama erupt around cast member Teresa Giudice’s husband, Luis Ruelas, and the couple’s feud with fellow cast members Melissa and Joe Gorga. RHONJ has made the husbands a part of its formula, and it seems to be working for audiences.

The same has yet to occur on RHONY, but the series might be on its way. Despite largely avoiding the topic of their husbands through the majority of the show, Erin recently mentioned her home life and invited one of the Housewives to hers for an anniversary party.

The mention of Erin’s life away from the camera instantly sparked interest and led to a wave of questions from fans. They’re endlessly curious about her husband, Abraham Lichy, and the children the couple share. Not much is known about Erin’s little ones — though her Instagram indicates she has three — but her husband is a different matter. As the owner and founder of Lichy Law, the other half of the Lichy family has earned plenty of fame in his own right.

A lawyer with a surprising background in DJing and fashion, Lichy rang in 40 as a broadly successful businessman. The ‘about’ page on his business site describes him as a “born-and-bred New Yorker who has a passion for advising early-stage start-ups and growth-oriented people.” He pursued his education at both the Benjamin N. Cardozo School of Law and the University of Wisconsin-Madison, and a lengthy career in law — which includes work at the illustrious Kasowitz Benson Torres — still isn’t enough to distract him from his home life — or his passionate pursuit of DJing.

With interest in Lichy peaking among RHONY fans, his incorporation into the show may be inevitable. With a brand new cast to get to know, there’s plenty of room for the husbands to get some love, and it seems Lichy is first in line.