‘Rings of Power’ fans are already casting a season 2 newcomer as an important Middle-earth figure

A handful of new actors were added to the Rings of Power season 2 cast today, and fans are already theorizing which roles they’re set to fill.

Seven new members will join Morfydd Clark, Charlie Vickers, Ismael Cruz Cordova, and Daniel Weyman as they head into the second season. The fresh faces were announced via a press release, and quickly sparked theories about which characters will enter the story in the show’s second season.

One actor, in particular, is sparking theories, as fans toss out predictions about Amelia Kenworthy. The fresh-faced newcomer doesn’t have many roles under her belt, but her resemblance to another Rings of Power cast member has fans convinced that she’s the daughter of a titular hero.

Kenworthy’s blonde hair and striking eyes are sparking theories that she’s set to play Celebrían, the only daughter of Galadriel and Celeborn. A post announcing her casting on Reddit was quickly overtaken by declarations of her supposed identity, and the vast majority of people have already made their minds up. Issues with continuity be damned, she looks too much like Galadriel to be anyone else.

Not everyone is in agreement, of course, but a huge number of fans seem entirely set on Kenworthy’s role as Celebrían. The fact that she may not be born yet is posed as a consistent argument, but the many unknowns in Rings of Power‘s future leaves the door open to almost anything.

There’s also the possibility that she’ll enter the cast as Isildur’s future wife, but few people seem to be on board with this particular theory. Instead, they’ve got their hearts set on Kenworthy as the eventual Lady of Rivendell.

Kenworthy expressed her own delight—but no hints as to who she’s playing—via a post to Twitter. In it, she shared a relatable sentiment, simply writing “eeeeek this is extremely exciting!!”

Fans seem just as excited as Kenworthy, if the response to her tweet is any indication. The comment section is flooded with congratulations and well wishes, as well as hordes of fans taking the time to officially welcome her to Middle-earth.