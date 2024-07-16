‘RIP Jellybean’: What was Joe Bryant’s cause of death?

Joe Bryant, the father of legendary basketball star Kobe Bryant, passed away recently at the age of 69. His death was announced by the Philadelphia Inquirer, who spoke with La Salle University head coach Fran Dunphy.

“We are saddened to announce the passing of La Salle basketball great Joe Bryant.” La Salle said on its official X account. “Joe played for the Explorers from 1973-75 and was a member of our coaching staff from 1993-96. He was a beloved member of the Explorer family and will be dearly missed.”

Joe Bryant was affectionately known by the nickname Jellybean, because he had a lot of impressive athletic ability despite his extremely large stature. The term originates from a Glenn Miller song with the lyrics “It must be jelly ’cause jam don’t shake like that.”

Following his tenure as a player at La Salle, the Golden State Warriors picked Joe Bryant in the first round of the NBA draft in 1975. However, he never even donned the uniform; he was traded to the Philadelphia 76ers a few months later. He would stay there for the duration of his career.

His most tragic moment came in January of 2020, when his son Kobe Bryant and his granddaughter Gianna died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California. His son, one of the most celebrated and successful NBA players of all time, was 41 at the time of his death. Gianna was only 13 years old.

Following his years in the NBA, Joe Bryant spent his later career coaching. He even spent two years with the Los Angeles Sparks, with one as the head coach. He would also coach internationally in Italy, Japan, and India.

He passed away from a massive stroke. He’s survived by his wife Pam Bryant, and his daughters Sharia and Shaya.

