Robert Downey Jr. is co-writing an environmentally-friendly cookbook

Robert Downey Jr. is best known for roles, such as Iron Man and Sherlock Holmes, both genius, if egotistical, characters that use their skills to help save the world. It would seem that Downey Jr. is taking a leaf out of his characters’ books by writing his own, an environmentally friendly cookbook titled Cool Food: Erasing Your Carbon Footprint One Bite at a Time.

Tackling our carbon emissions has become one of the biggest talking points for the last decade, especially when it comes to global food growth and consumption. Downey Jr. wants to address these issues within his cookbook by creating clear roadmaps for readers to eat in a more sustainable and enjoyable way.

The actor is co-writing the book with bestselling environmentalist author and journalist Thomas Kostigen, who has been writing about climate change for 20 years now. This will not be Kostigen’s first book, as he has written books on climate change, such as The Green Book: The Everyday Guide to Saving the Planet One Simple Step at a Time.

This will, however, be the first nonfiction book for the Iron Man actor, who got into nutrition in order to take on and prepare for the rigors of being a Marvel superhero. While there are definitely too many celeb cookbooks, seeing one with a good cause from one of Hollywood’s leading men is a refreshing take on the somewhat tired cliché.

Blackstone Publishing has acquired Downey Jr. and Kostigen’s book, and president/CEO Josh Stanton commented on the forthcoming release.

“[Blackstone Publishing] is proud to partner with Robert Downey, Jr. and Thomas Kostigen to publish this vital book that shows how we, as individuals, can make a major impact with the foods we choose to eat. Cool Food provides an approachable roadmap with practical steps to reduce our carbon footprint—and, with brilliant and witty Downey, Jr. and Kostigen at the helm, readers are sure to have a lot of fun as they learn, too.”

The cookbook not only looks at how to create a carbon-free diet but also at the journey of the food globally, both grown in faraway locations and locally sourced produce. From there, they’ll track how we purchase our food, from big wholesalers to small food markets and everything in-between. The collaborators intend to take us on a journey to see where exactly our food comes from and what steps we can take to reduce our carbon footprint.

Downey Jr. invites readers to come along on the journey with him in a statement.

“Our best global food future requires no hand-wringing, fad diets, or radical shame—just a perspective shift to discovering the many solutions in plain sight, With Kostigen in the cockpit, and Blackstone’s formidable ground control, it should be an actionable adventure. Join us.”

Blackstone has not yet set a publication date.