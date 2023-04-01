Robert Downey Jr. trolls the Multiverse Saga and MCU fans with an egomaniacal April Fool’s post

Ever since the credits on Avengers: Endgame first faded to black, the internet has been awash with near-constant rumors touting Robert Downey Jr. for a return across a myriad of feature film and Disney Plus projects.

Even though the longtime Tony Stark has reiterated on numerous occasions that his Marvel Cinematic Universe days are behind him, it’s still a regular occurrence to see his name linked with a brand new title coming down the pipeline. Now that the Multiverse Saga is in full swing, though, Iron Man could technically be brought back without impacting the emotional finale of Endgame, with any prospective RDJ comeback being written off as a variant.

It would seem that the actor is fully aware of the scuttlebutt, which he’s used to his advantage while posting a wholesome April Fool that also makes use of one of his self-proclaimed favorite traits; that superhero-sized ego of his.

To be honest, it’s not all that far away from being rooted in reality when you remember Downey Jr. is playing multiple roles in upcoming HBO series The Sympathizer, even if his involvement doesn’t extend behind the camera bar the involvement of his Team Downey banner.

There’s a lot of people out there who would pay to see Robert Downey Jr.: The Robert Downey Jr. Story starring Robert Downey Jr., written and directed by Robert Downey Jr., but there’s also a whole heap more who’d love nothing more than just one more quick cameo from everyone’s favorite genius billionaire playboy philanthropist in the MCU.