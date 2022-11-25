Robert Rodriguez massively overcompensates by carving a regular-sized turkey with a gigantic sword

Even the rich and famous faces who comprise Hollywood’s elite share the exact same insecurities as the rest of us, with Robert Rodriguez the latest to drastically overcompensate for something after sharing an image on social media that showed him carving up a tiny little turkey with a big-ass broadsword.

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sylvester Stallone got in on the act as recently as this past Halloween when the two action icons reunited for some machete-assisted arts and crafts, but the brains behind the Mariachi trilogy, From Dusk till Dawn, The Book of Boba Fett, and Alita: Battle Angel has got them beat.

Anyone who remembers the good old days of DVD special features will know fine well that Rodriguez is a dab hand in the kitchen and an excellent cook, so we wouldn’t be entirely surprised if he really did use a broadsword to slice and dice his Thanksgiving dinner given his proven abilities in the kitchen.

A sword more than half the length of his entire body is exactly the sort of thing you’d expect someone like Rodriguez to have just casually lying around the house, given his propensity for creating weird, wild, wonderful, and wacky mythologies that cover everything from dive bars populated by vampires and futuristic sci-fi dystopias, to those goddamned youths on Tatooine.

Hopefully he uses a regular knife and fork when the time comes to sit down at the table, though, unless of course he’s hiding some kind of comically oversized pitchfork for the occasion.