‘Rocky 13’ likely coming later this year, just not how’d you think

Travis Barker is prepared to make this happen, but it would be quite strange to say the least.

Sylvester Stallone — who was not involved in Creed III — definitely will not be involved in Rocky 13, either. However, it won’t surprise you when you realize what I’m really referring to.

Travis Barker, long-time drummer for Blink-182, was surprised by his wife Kourtney Kardashian last month at one of his concerts because — while he was on stage — she held up a sign that read, “Travis, I’m pregnant.”

Barker and his teenage daughter Alabama sat down to answer random questions for a video posted by Complex magazine on Tuesday. One of the questions was about the best possible baby names.

Travis, to his daughter’s discontent, answered, “I like Rocky 13.” He admitted it’s a bad name but stuck to his fondness of it, though he tried to justify the name by explaining, “Rocky George played guitar for Suicidal Tendencies and thirteen is just the best number of all-time.”

Alabama, whose name is numberless and wants her brother’s to also be without digits, asked, “So, you’re going to name your kid Rocky 13?”

His answer? “Possibly.”

You would think if Barker were to name his kid partially with a number that it would be after his band, thus he would be named Rocky-182.

Barker, who it can be deduced is expecting his first child with Kourtney around the holidays, further stated that “Rocky is the greatest boxing movie of all-time.”

I think that Seven Samurai is the greatest martial arts film of all-time but I won’t be calling my future kid that. Besides, it would be intimidating for me if he gets in trouble and I call out his full name, “Hey! Seven Samurai! Get over here, now!” I feel like I don’t want to ever yell those words. Though, when I send him to his room for being bad, it could be very ego-boosting to brag to people the next day by saying, “Yesterday I punished Seven Samurai.”

Enough about my imaginary kid and on to more important things, like the Rocky movie series that Travis 13 speaks of.

The funny thing is that there is a really good chance that we will actually see a thirteenth film in the Rocky series at some point. Stallone made six Rocky movies, the last one was simply named Rocky Balboa, presumably because he lost count. Then Ryan Coogler made Creed, which is really the seventh film in the overall series and co-stars Sylvester Stallone as a trainer to Adonis Creed played by Michael B. Jordan. Since then, two more Creed films have been made, it’s likely that there will also be a fourth, and it’s reported that a Drago film based on a character from the Creed series — the son of Drago from Rocky IV — will soon be in the works.

So, that means we would have the tenth and eleventh films of the series, respectively. Jordan also hinted at making six total Creed films to match the number of films originally made about Rocky, which means that two more films would indeed make it a total of 13.

Since they likely won’t call that potential movie Rocky 13, then maybe Travis can consider renaming his son Creed VI. For the sake of the kid, however, I hope he names him without a number. Maybe just Rocky, or Creed, but hopefully not Blink.