RuPaul teaching how to parallel park was the video we didn’t want, but needed

Parallel parking is a huge pain, and most of us have skipped a close parking spot just because we couldn’t fit the car in there. But RuPaul has said “no more,” and released a very simple tutorial on how to do it.

Recommended Videos

RuPaul Andre Charles is famous for the reality competition show RuPaul’s Drag Race, a series he’s received much acclaim for, including 14 Primetime Emmy Awards and three GLAAD Media Awards. The drag performer, producer, and supermodel has also made appearances in several films, written a memoir, and released fifteen studio albums as a singer.

If that isn’t impressive enough, RuPaul is a huge car aficionado and admitted he owns six cars. Now, he uses one of them to do a service to anyone who has ever struggled with parallel parking.

RuPaul’s quick method to learn how to parallel park

The television host shared a video of less than a minute on his TikTok account, showing off his impressive parking skills. Driving a stunning, mint-condition Mercedes-Benz 560SL convertible from the R107 generation, likely from 1986, the star explained how to be fabulous when parking your car.

“So you wanna talk about parallel parking? Follow me,” he said confidently as he put the stylish beast in drive, with all its 227 horsepower before revealing the “secret” of parallel parking. He executed the maneuver swiftly, and that was it. Of course, this advice only works for beautiful vintage coupes like the Mercedes-Benz 560SL.

My Dream Car: 1972 Mercedes-Benz 280 SL pic.twitter.com/yZAGSMheaZ — RuPaul (@RuPaul) May 24, 2015

One mustn’t blame RuPaul’s enthusiasm to show off his parking skills in this stunning ride. Back in 2015, RuPaul introduced another SL as his “dream car:” the 1972 Mercedes-Benz 280 SL. This time, it was a roadster from the same R107 generation with less power, as the 280 SL only puts out 182 horsepower. However, he could still use the same tutorial for the two-door beauty.

We’ll kindly wait for RuPaul to do the same with, I don’t know, a Toyota Corolla, so we four-door drivers could benefit from his vast car knowledge.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy