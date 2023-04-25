Ryan Reynolds admits he’s had his phone duct-taped to his face since the weekend

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney are living proof that being a Hollywood version of Ted Lasso might just be the best possible call anyone could have made.

The Hollywood duo completed their takeover of Wrexham in 2021, despite never having heard of the Wales-based soccer team. While it might have been quite the risky purchase, the team has finally earned a well-deserved promotion in League Two, achieving its first ascension since the duo’s takeover of the club. Needless to say, the celebrations haven’t ceased since Saturday, and the Deadpool actor seems to be gloating in all its glory, albeit with a phone taped to his face to ensure he participates in all the commemorations at any given time.

I’ve duct-taped my phone to my face to watch this. — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) April 24, 2023

The game that ensured Wexham’s success occurred on Saturday, April 22, against Boreham Wood, mathematically securing the National League Crown and promotion to League Two. This monumental ascension hadn’t occurred since the club was relegated in 2008, making this massive accomplishment all the more historical considering the club’s increased prestige under the hands of two surprising owners.

Even if his acting repertoire may be Reynold’s pride and joy, this newfound love à la Ted Lasso has certainly made the actor more interested in soccer than ever previously anticipated. Upon achieving the National League, which in and of itself is a huge chasm to cross, the sky is certainly the limit for Wrexham AFC, and the credit goes all to the players, the coach, and of course, the acting duo made up of Reynolds and McElhenney.

Any fans of the actor and all of his Hollywood endeavors can still breathe a sigh of relief. Reynold’s role in the acting sphere is going nowhere, as he continues to prepare for Deadpool 3 alongside Wolverine himself.