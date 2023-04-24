Ryan Reynolds gets overwhelmed by emotion, but luckily Paul Rudd was there to capture the moment on camera

Plenty of skeptical eyebrows were raised when it was first revealed a pair of Hollywood stars had purchased a soccer team that plays in the fifth tier of the English pyramid, especially one that’s based in Wales, but Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have proven to be the saviors of Wrexham AFC.

After spending 15 years outside of the league system, the team finally achieved its goal of promotion at the weekend, ending an exile that fans had been desperate to see end for a decade and a half. Reynolds and McElhenney were naturally overcome with emotion at the final whistle, but thankfully Paul Rudd was on hand to capture the moment on camera.

A-list celebrities have become a regular feature at the Racecourse since the Deadpool star and It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia creator completed their takeover, and it’s fitting that a fellow Marvel superhero and former Sexiest Man Alive would be the one to ensure the emotionally-overwhelming experience was recorded for posterity.

Rob and I kinda blacked out during this moment, but somehow we’ll never forget it.



🎥: Paul Rudd



cc: @wrexham_afc – @RMcElhenney pic.twitter.com/pVCYOHyKoC — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) April 23, 2023

Of course, the real work begins now for Reynolds and McElhenney given the cutthroat nature of trying to not just stay in League Two but potentially even ascend even higher, but there’s a wild few days of partying in Wrexham to get out of the way first. Rudd looked to have a blast at his first experience of the beautiful game in all its glory, and he even secured the footage that will live with the owners forever after they let their emotions get the better of them at full-time.