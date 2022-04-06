Ant-Man and Ghostbusters: Afterlife star Paul Rudd celebrates his birthday today, though still refuses to tell anyone the location of his fountain of youth. Rudd, who was also named the “Sexiest Man Alive” by People Magazine in 2021, is now apparently 53 years old and the internet isn’t buying it.

Reactions are basically a combination of envy and suspicion, though this user puts his youthfulness down to him being “unproblematic.”

can you believe paul rudd is turning 53 TODAY? i guess this is how you age when you are unproblematic #HappyBirthdayPaulRudd pic.twitter.com/P50iPFTWZF — marti ⎊ ceo of paul rudd ⁷✧ / PAUL’S DAY (@IR0NLANG) April 5, 2022

Others just don’t believe it’s true:

Paul Rudd supposedly turns 53 today, if you believe that shit 👀👀 pic.twitter.com/tdbGZGnEzX — Stream the Vote 💙💛 (@StreamtheVote) April 6, 2022

friendly reminder that paul rudd is turning 53 on april 6th and he looks like this pic.twitter.com/SAWKASEfry — paul rudd connoisseur (@smaulrudd) April 1, 2022

I'm sorry Paul Rudd is 53?!?! — Ammz (@ammsosickofyou) April 6, 2022

PAUL RUDD IS 53???????? — ceciliaミ☆ (@onlyfeeIbad) April 6, 2022

Some are busy pitching theories as to why the Friends star is seemingly not ageing, with a common one being that he’s secretly… a vampire!

Happy birthday to the ever-young living vampire of comedy, dancing and very strong cologne Paul Rudd.



He's 51 today and doesn't look a day over 22.



In his honour, post your favourite Paul Rudd gif below (and try not to post too many, I know what you guys are like, be chill) pic.twitter.com/81vaX7YrZV — Ali Plumb (@AliPlumb) April 6, 2020



tbh if anyone in the world is a vampire it’s probably paul rudd because i saw his six pack in ant man and we all know paul is packing which he didn’t get off no genetics cause i sweat the man’s like 5’9 which is like jordyn 💀💀 — Ed Low (@EdLow19) April 6, 2022

HAPPY BIRTHDAY PAUL RUDD OMG UR 53 TODAY AND LOOKING LIKE THIS??? SUCH A BABY VAMPIRE 🧛#paulrudd pic.twitter.com/wBAqAwsSf7 — newtt (@murdockox) April 5, 2022

Even Chris Evans has his suspicions. When the pair were interviewing each other for Variety‘s ‘Actors on Actors’ show, the Captain America star asked “Why don’t you age? Are you drinking baby blood?” Rudd simply replied, “I most certainly age.”

Elsewhere Rudd has explained his youthful looks, saying to AARP Magazine (a publication focusing on issues affecting those over 50) that:

“I changed my diet and work out and whole life when I got [the Ant-Man role]. I started training and eating like an athlete: no sugar, no alcohol, just proteins and vegetables. I really loved it. it was a complete change of life that took me by surprise. I did not think living such a healthy lifestyle would be as fulfilling.”

So all you need is to simply switch to a healthier lifestyle, though being a fabulously rich movie star with a personal trainer, dietician, access to the best skincare money can buy, and a home gym might also help out a little.

But whatever his secret is, we can only extend congratulations to Rudd for making it to 53 looking so good. He’ll next return to the MCU in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which is currently scheduled for release on 28 July 2023.