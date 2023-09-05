Ryan Reynolds’ movies ranked by box-office performance

Ryan Reynolds has had quite the Hollywood ride. Starting out with small TV gigs in the ’90s, Ryan eventually made a name for himself in comedies like Definitely, Maybe and National Lampoon’s Van Wilder. Remember those? They highlighted his great comedic timing and that unmistakable Reynolds charm we’ve all grown to adore. Over the years, the co-owner of Wrexham A.F.C. has tried his hand at various genres, including action, horror, drama, you name it. Perhaps the crown jewel of his acting career has been the Deadpool franchise.

Not only did he prove the naysayers wrong, but he also transformed a lesser-known comic book character into a global phenomenon. Not only did Deadpool and its sequel become box office hits, but Ryan Reynolds proved that his talents extend far beyond the silver screen when it comes to achieving success. Reynolds has invested in telecommunications outside the entertainment sector through Mint Mobile and Aviation Gin. Everything he touches seems to turn to gold (or red, in Deadpool’s case). Therefore, it’s time to revisit Ryan Reynolds’ filmography and rank his films in order of their financial success.

10. The Amityville Horror ($107.5 million)

The 1979 version of The Amityville Horror is considered a classic of the horror film genre, but a new and scary remake was released in 2005, introducing the film to a whole new audience. This retelling brought the eerie and infamous story of the Lutz family and their brief, 28-day stay in a haunted house back to the big screen. Based on a supposedly true story, the narrative centers on a house in Amityville, New York, where a man had previously murdered his family. The house is said to be haunted by evil spirits, leading to a series of spine-tingling and terrifying events for its new inhabitants.

Ryan Reynolds played George Lutz, the family patriarch, in the 2005 film adaptation. He plays a crucial role in the story because he changes so much while the family lives there. After being introduced as a doting husband and stepfather, George’s behavior becomes progressively unpredictable, angry, and distant as he succumbs to the house’s demonic forces. This role is different from what we usually see Reynolds in. To capture the gradual decline of a guy succumbing to an evil influence, he had to dig into his deeper, more passionate side.

9. Blade: Trinity ($132 million)

Blade: Trinity, starring Wesley Snipes as the title character, is the third installment in the Blade film series. In this chapter, Blade faces Dracula, also known as Drake, his most deadly foe. Blade is also framed by the vampires for a slew of crimes, making him a target not just for supernatural beings but also for the FBI. Enter Ryan Reynolds as Hannibal King. Reynolds has a unique role in the film and becomes an essential ally to Blade.

A former vampire himself, King was turned back into a human by the vampire hunter Abigail Whistler, portrayed by Jessica Biel. King and Whistler are members of the Nightstalkers, a gang that aids Blade in his never-ending struggle against vampires. While the Blade films are intrinsically dark and dramatic, Reynolds lends his trademark wit and humor to the character of Hannibal King, providing much-needed levity among the action-packed sequences and grim conflicts.

8. The Hitman’s Bodyguard ($183.4 million)

In the 2017 action comedy The Hitman’s Bodyguard, two of Hollywood’s most charismatic stars — Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson — team up to fight crime. The film’s impressive $183.4 million gross can be attributed to its successful execution of comedy, suspense, and action sequences and the chemistry between its two lead actors. The plot, which takes place against international espionage and intrigue, is as exciting as it is funny.

Michael Bryce, played by Ryan Reynolds, is a former top-tier protection agent whose career plummets after one of his high-profile customers dies while under his protection. Reduced to protecting low-level clients, Bryce is presented with a shot at redemption when he’s reluctantly tasked with guarding one of the world’s most notorious hitmen, Darius Kincaid, played with gusto by Samuel L. Jackson. The catch? Kincaid is also Bryce’s arch-nemesis. Kincaid must be safely transported to the International Court of Justice to testify against a brutal dictator, making the journey fraught with danger and relentless attacks.

7. Safe House ($208.1 million)

Safe House, a 2012 action-thriller directed by Daniel Espinosa, takes audiences on a tense and riveting ride filled with unexpected twists, turns, and betrayals. The picture, which takes place in Cape Town, South Africa, is carried by two strong performances by Ryan Reynolds and Denzel Washington. Safe House features aspects of international espionage and moral difficulties. Matt Weston, portrayed by Ryan Reynolds, is a low-level CIA officer stationed in Cape Town, given the seemingly routine role of “housekeeper” at a CIA safe house.

Weston, who yearns for more action and a chance to show himself, frequently feels stuck in his post, eagerly awaiting a more challenging assignment. When Tobin Frost (played by Denzel Washington), a renegade ex-CIA spy wanted for treason, is kidnapped and taken to the safe house for interrogation, his prayers appear to be answered, but in the most chaotic way. When the safe house is besieged by mercenaries looking to capture Frost, things take an unexpected turn.

6. Green Lantern ($220 million)

Green Lantern was an attempt to bring one of DC Comics’ renowned superheroes to the big screen, part of a wave of superhero films rapidly gaining popularity. The film follows Hal Jordan, a brave test pilot who makes history by becoming the first person ever chosen to join the Green Lantern Corps. The Corps is an intergalactic organization sworn to maintain peace throughout the universe by employing power rings that transform the wearer’s will into actual, physical force.

Reynolds’ portrayal of Hal is quite at home; the character is charming, brash, and at times recklessly bold. The character’s journey is one of self-discovery and acceptance, as he grapples with his own worthiness of the powerful ring and his place among the other Green Lanterns. Green Lantern faced several challenges. There were criticisms about its CGI-heavy visuals, storyline, and depiction of certain iconic characters from the Green Lantern lore.

5. The Proposal ($317.4 million)

Anne Fletcher’s “The Proposal,” a romantic comedy from 2009, is a joy thanks to its touching blend of humor, romance, and unexpected emotional depth. The film, set in the beautiful scenery of Alaska, deals with issues of love, identity, and the extent to which one will go to avoid upending one’s life. Ryan Reynolds’s character, Andrew Paxton, is an aspiring editor who works under the film’s other protagonist, Margaret Tate, a tough, no-nonsense book editor portrayed by Sandra Bullock.

Margaret, facing deportation to her native Canada, hatches a plan to stay in the US: a sham engagement to Andrew. In turn, she promises him a promotion. Reluctantly, he agrees, and the two embark on a weekend trip to Alaska to celebrate his grandmother’s 90th birthday and, more importantly, to convince his family — and the immigration authorities — of their genuine romantic involvement.

4. Free Guy ($331.5 million)

A lively open-world computer game is the backdrop for Shawn Levy’s Free Guy, a fascinating blend of action, comedy, and existential crisis. The movie dives into NPCs’ backstories and discusses thought-provoking issues of consciousness, free will, and the meaning of existence.

Ryan Reynolds plays Guy, a blue-shirted bank teller NPC in the video game “Free City.” Guy goes through the same daily motions: greeting his fish, grabbing a coffee with two sugars, and enduring bank robberies – all until he unwittingly discovers the nature of his world. This epiphany is prompted by Guy’s encounter with Molotov Girl (Jodie Comer), a human player in the game, which sets him on a transforming journey to become the hero of his own story.

3. X-Men Origins: Wolverine ($373.1 million)

Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine is one of Marvel’s most popular and mysterious characters, and X-Men Origins: Wolverine explores his troubled origins. The film, directed by Gavin Hood, follows young James Howlett (later known as Logan or Wolverine) as he becomes involved in a series of clandestine military operations with his half-brother, Victor Creed (Sabretooth).

As the story develops, we learn more about the Weapon X program, an effort to create the ultimate killer by breeding mutants. Ryan Reynolds’ portrayal of Wade Wilson, the predecessor to the anti-hero Deadpool, is an important and divisive feature of X-Men Origins: Wolverine. Wade Wilson begins as a snarky, highly talented mercenary wielding dual katanas with unrivaled speed and precision in the film’s universe.

2. Deadpool ($782.6 million)

Deadpool, which hit theaters in 2016, breathed fresh, irreverent air into the superhero genre, offering a raunchy, fourth-wall-breaking spectacle quite unlike anything audiences had experienced before. The film, directed by Tim Miller, is a labor of love for its actor, Ryan Reynolds, who led the cast and had a major part in creating it, especially in the wake of the character’s depiction in X-Men Origins: Wolverine. Reynolds plays Wade Wilson, a mercenary with a dark sense of humor and a kind heart. The film explores Wade’s sad journey to becoming the mutilated, unstable, and endearing antihero Deadpool.

Diagnosed with terminal cancer, Wade undergoes an experimental procedure that promises to cure him and grant him superhuman abilities. Although the process gives him remarkable regenerative healing powers, it also leaves him with terrible scarring and a drive for vengeance against the man responsible, Ajax. Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool persona is nothing short of iconic. Every quip, meta-joke, and allusion is delivered with impeccable timing.

1. Deadpool 2 ($785.8 million)

Deadpool 2, directed by David Leitch and released in 2018, reinforced its predecessor’s unusual and irreverent attitude, providing moviegoers with another hearty dose of the bold humor, ruthless action, and unexpected soul that made the original film a huge success. This sequel expands on the franchise’s meta, self-referential type of comedy. It goes further into the psychology of its principal character, revealing layers of depth underneath the red-suited exterior.

Ryan Reynolds reprises his role as Deadpool, the foul-mouthed antihero. The plot continues where the previous film left off, with Deadpool continuing his mercenary career while also dealing with significant personal loss, which leads him down a path of self-destruction. Despite his cynicism, he finds a new purpose when he meets Russell (played by Julian Dennison), a teenage mutant being hunted by Cable, a time-traveling soldier played by Josh Brolin.