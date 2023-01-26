Ryan Reynolds nervously defends falling asleep at the opera with Hugh Jackman

For every opera ever shown, at least one person out in the audience could probably be caught snoozing. With his latest throwback Thursday post, Hugh Jackman has hilariously called out Ryan Reynolds for doing just that.

Instead of what many would have expected to be some sort of snappy comeback, Reynolds decided to play it much cooler. So cool in fact, that his reluctance to clap back is all the proof we need. This might break a few hearts, but it looks like Ryan Reynolds did in fact fall asleep out the opera. We can almost hear your tears.

😐 — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) January 26, 2023

These two really are the gift that keeps on giving. Whether they’re trolling the internet, acting in each other’s commercials, or starring together in the long-awaited third film in the Deadpool franchise — Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman can do no wrong.

And who could forget their tongue-in-cheek announcement for Jackman’s return to Wolverine?

The world could not be more excited to see these two finally share the silver screen. Deadpool and Wolverine go together like; peanut butter and jelly, tacos and Tuesdays, or Harry and Meghan.

Sadly we know very little when it comes to the plot of Deadpool 3 — but if it’s anything like the past two films, we’re certainly in for a treat. After the tear-jerking conclusion to Logan, the thought of Hugh Jackman returning as Wolverine seemed like an impossibility. Now, with Jackman back in the saddle, the minds at Marvel have the power to do something special.

Only time will tell how Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman stack up against the other heroes running around MCU. With a 2024 release, fans are going to have to wait a while for this dream to finally become a reality. Let’s just hope there’s a scene at the opera.