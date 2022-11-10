Ryan Reynolds says his kids didn’t know ‘Aunt’ Taylor Swift is famous

What if your aunt was Taylor Swift but you didn’t know she was famous? That’s exactly what happened to Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively’s daughters Inez and Betty, who are seven and six years old, respectively.

In fact, they just thought she was a close friend of the family. During an interview on the Jess Cagle Show, Reynolds revealed how his daughters viewed the incredibly famous singer.

“I think that’s what’s most exciting for them, is that for the longest time, they just thought Taylor’s just an aunt, a friend of Mommy and Daddy that’s very, very close. Almost family,” he said. “And then they went to a concert one day and were like, ‘Oh, this isn’t a hobby.’”

Now that they know, the daughters are apparently Swifties now, and the whole family is a fan of Swift’s latest album Midnights.

“God yeah, that’s like a religion in our house. In fact, I am not making this up, we are having a Taylor Swift Midnights dance party after this. It’s Sunday, we are heading straight to the porch where we’re doing a full dance number set to Midnights.”

Reynolds said he even lets his daughters sing curse words.

“Swear words included. My favorite thing is when a 3-year-old is throwing down F-bombs in a song and has no idea.”

Check out the full interview below:

Reynolds has been in the news a lot as of late and getting attention with a few viral videos promoting his upcoming movie Spirited with Will Ferrell as well as a Deadpool 3 announcement with Hugh Jackman.

Spirited hits theaters on November 11 and Apple TV Plus on November 18.