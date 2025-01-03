Sabrina Carpenter kicks off the New Year with cutest Hello Kitty snowsuit and a snowflake dress that makes her the best fit to play Elsa in live-action ‘Frozen’

2024 was a major year for Sabrina Carpenter — she released the song of the year, “Espresso,” and several other bangers from her latest album Short n’ Sweet, started a tour, and became one of the most successful artists of the year. While she had also had some embarrassments with her on-and-off-again boyfriend, actor Barry Keoghan (they’re currently off again), Carpenter is now enjoying the new year with a series of have-to-have outfits.

Carpenter is a major fan of fluffy, furry outfits, especially when they come with a sexy twist. As her outfits usually feature sparkles, sequins, or fur, her latest outfit on social media didn’t disappoint as it stayed on theme with what we know and love about Sabrina.

At the same time, her cheeky humor was on point as the “Taste” hitmaker revealed what is her New Year’s resolution, and is as NSFW as you’d expect.

Sabrina Carpenter could play both Elsa and Hello Kitty in a live-action film based on these outfits alone

With a new series of photos from her time off over the holidays, Carpenter revealed that her “new year’s resolution” for 2025 will be “no more d**k jokes,” which she failed because she continued the caption with a pun, highlighting that “it’s gonna be really hard.”

Naturally, the cheeky humor was a major hit with her followers. “well, guess you can try again in 2026!,” reads one of the most popular comments, while others simply laughed at the caption. “The fact u already lost the resolution just by this caption I-” wrote another.

Obviously, she looked spectacular. With less intense makeup and flashy clothes than usual, Sabrina Carpenter looked ethereal as an icy queen, and one of her outfits proved she might just be the perfect person to play Elsa in a live-action version of Frozen, right after the internet nominated her for the role of Rapunzel in the upcoming live-action Tangled. I need someone to get Disney on the phone.

The set of pictures features a series of outfits, and the first one is true princess material. She wears a blue long dress with snowflake motifs and a fluffy shawl around her. with her natural hair devoid of the bombshell image she usually sports, making her look captivating. She had minimal makeup on, with blush lipstick and white eyeshadow to fit the motif of the dress. Speaking of the gown, it looks like she might’ve worn an archival Todd Oldham gown from the 1995 Fall collection.

While that gown is perfect to prove to Disney she’s Elsa material, in case there’s a Hello Kitty adaptation, Carpenter is also perfect for it. In the same set of pictures, the “Feather” star also wore another winter-appropriate outfit: a Forever 21 Hello Kitty snowsuit.

The snowsuit is apparently in high demand, with an estimated retail price of around $80. However, the website no longer has it and the retail price has gone up to several hundred dollars. The feather hood, tight fit, and adorable Hello Kitty logo were the perfect fit for Carpenter, and everyone loved how affordable it is, and hated the fact that they couldn’t purchase it. However, fans might get a chance to snatch it in stores.

“Wish they had it on the website still,” wrote a fan. Another revealed, “Lmao oh girl the snow suit was like originally 80.00 now it’s 600.00 for resale.”

One of the photos included a shirt with a tribute to The Beatles. The yellow shirt with “Strawberry Fields Forever” retails for $58 at Junk Food Clothing and she accessorized it with the same fur she had with the blue snowflake dress. At least one of them is available.

