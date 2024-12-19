Sabrina Carpenter unleashes her sassy inner jungle cat and even Shania Twain is obsessed

As Sabrina Carpenter enters a new level of stardom, it’s impossible not to know her name, and she’s making headlines everywhere you look! The attention is deserved, and the star has proven herself as an exceptionally talented musician. She’s had a successful year with her Short ‘n Sweet tour, multiple Grammy nominations for next year’s event, and a Netflix Christmas special, A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter (which included a special guest appearance from Chappell Roan). In addition to the boom in Carpenter’s career, we have noticed a style evolution, and she’s become the ultimate fashion goddess!

Carpenter is a fan of sequins, sparkles, and heart motifs, but one recent outfit she wore for an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert didn’t draw inspiration from lingerie. Instead, it honored her taste in film. The “Taste” singer made a sartorial statement in her black mini dress, with fuzzy leopard print cuffs, collar, and matching beret. The outfit appeared to be a nod to Fran Drescher’s ever-stylish character in the ‘90s television series The Nanny.

To complete her look, Carpenter wore sky-high black pumps and carried a box handbag, making her outfit sexy and adding a touch of playful sophistication. She wore her hair loose and styled it in waves to create a more laidback finish, opting for neutral makeup and a statement mauve lipstick.

Sabrina Carpenter ditches the sparkles for a daring print

We’re not the only ones to have been blown away by her beauty and style because when the star posted several photos of her look on Instagram, her 43.2 million followers were delighted. The post’s comment section has been flooded with reactions from celebrities and fans alike who have praised Carpenter. “Need ur genes,” a comment reads. “You channeling Fran Fine is iconic,” a fan wrote, referencing the main character in The Nanny. Other reactions include “Omggg!!! I LOVE the nanny slay,” “You look so stinkin CUTE!!,” and “You never disappoint.”

This is an outfit worthy of praise, and even Shania Twain, who is a fan of leopard print herself (and she gave us that iconic leopard print outfit from the music video of her hit 1997 track, “That Don’t Impress Me Much”), decided to comment on the photo. “Great print choice!!” she wrote.

Sabrina Carpenter knows how to dress to make a statement. She’s become a pro at finding outfits that perfectly show off her figure (she’s not afraid of short hemlines). She also wears her clothing with confidence while embracing her sexuality and femininity. That said, there haven’t been many times when she opted for a bold print, instead favoring neutral hues and often soft pastel shades.

She has a vision, but she does not work alone to bring her looks to life and has been fortunate to work with some of the world’s most prestigious brands and top stylists, including Ron Hartleben. He has been responsible for looks from Carpenter’s music videos “Espresso” and “Please Please Please.”

In an interview with Yahoo Entertainment, Hartleben discussed what it was like working with the superstar. “With Sabrina specifically, she usually has a really strong point of view and there’s a really strong narrative with each music video or project we do,” he said. “We’re trying to build characters and make identifiable silhouettes or wardrobe staples that make this character [she’s playing] more structured… It really starts with, ‘Who is the girl that she is playing in the role?’” Whatever role Sabrina Carpenter plays, she has our attention!

